Lenovo shows off laptop with rotating screen - yes, it's real, and so is that rumored self-adjusting notebook stand

Lenovo has unveiled two innovative concept products

The ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept has a screen that rotates 90-degrees into portrait mode

The Smart Motion Concept is an intelligent laptop stand that can position your notebook ergonomically, and offers voice and gesture control

Lenovo has unveiled a very different laptop with a screen that can rotate, along with an even more left-field notebook smart stand - it can intelligently orient itself relative to the user's position - over at its Innovation World 2025 event (which is happening alongside IFA 2025).

Both of these are concept products, it should be noted, and we already caught a glimpse of them as they were leaked by the rumor mill earlier this week.

The laptop is the Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept and its main innovation is a 14-inch display that's rotatable by 90-degrees. Essentially, the screen pivots independently of the lid to sit in a vertical (portrait) position should you need the display to be taller, or you can have it in the standard horizontal (landscape) orientation.

Having portrait mode as an easy to access option makes this a handy laptop for coders, or writers, or indeed those reading long documents (it'll be a nifty option for mirroring your smartphone as well, perhaps).

Sadly, we don't get much info on the ThinkBook VertiFlex, save for the fact that it's slim and light, weighing 1.39kg and being 18mm thick. Of course, this is still a very early work in progress, and just a proof of concept, so it's not a surprise details are thin on the ground.

Stand in the place where you live

Onto the laptop stand, which is called the Lenovo Smart Motion Concept - somehow 'Stand' didn't make it into the name.

This is a smart notebook stand that taps your laptop's camera, microphone, and other sensors to ergonomically position the device. It features "auto-facial tracking" - Lenovo doesn't explain exactly what that does, but presumably it's orienting the laptop to wherever your face is - and there's voice control too. Or you can use an included 'AI ring' for gesture control of the stand.

In short, there are a lot of fancy control options for this smart laptop stand, and it sounds intriguing. We'll really need to see it in action before drawing any conclusions, though.

Obviously we don't have any release timeframe, not even a tentative one, because as mentioned, it's early days here. Indeed, it's entirely possible nothing may come of these ideas.