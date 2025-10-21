Microsoft commits to making Windows 11 ‘AI-native’ - whether you like it or not

Now Windows 10 has hit end-of-life, Microsoft has big plans for Windows 11

Microsoft is committing to making the its OS 'AI-native'

This introduces Copilot Voice, Copilot Action, and Copilot Vision

Now Windows 10 has reached its end-of-life, Microsoft has released more information on its future plans surrounding Windows 11, primarily concerning its commitment to turning the operating system ‘AI-native’.

With Microsoft’s Copilot AI ‘companion’, the organization wants to push users towards a fully integrated agentic AI experience - with AI no longer just being an ‘add on’ tool to the OS, but rather a core part of Windows.

“Windows leads the AI-native shift,” said Stefan Kinnestrand, Vice President at Microsoft. “Windows is evolving into an AI-native platform: secure, scalable, and built for agentic work,” he noted.

The computer you can talk to

Copilot+ PCs will be on the hardware side of this commitment, with AI features on the software side, as Microsoft hints new “breakthrough performance and native AI experiences” are set to be arriving soon for Windows 11 users, but only those who already own a Copilot+ PC at first.

“Windows is evolving to more effectively empower organizations to innovate, adapt, and thrive in a rapidly changing business landscape driven by AI ” Kinnestrand added.

“With the latest AI features, organizations gain an enterprise-grade foundation where AI powered capabilities operate safely and effectively, unlocking new levels of productivity and business agility.”

But what will this mean for users? Well, it means Copilot will be weaved into PCs with Windows 11, rather than pushing customers to purchase specific Copilot Plus PCs.

Microsoft wants its customers to communicate and work with their PC - out loud.

Vision, Voice, and Action

Workers will also soon get access to new Copilot Voice, Vision, and Action features. Copilot Voice enables voice commands to search, automate tasks, and ‘make daily work more intuitive and hands-free’ - whilst Copilot Vision allows the AI access to your screen in real-time and offers analysis and provides instructions on using apps or completing tasks - both ‘opt-in permissions’.

Copilot Action will let Copilot agents perform tasks on the users behalf. Examples Microsoft have given are; ‘opening apps, changing settings, or starting workflows—based on context and intent’ - not entirely ground breaking.

Despite all these features, Windows 11 and AI are ‘designed to make technology feel invisible, so employees can focus on what matters’ Kinnestrand argues.

The Microsoft ecosystem with fully integrated technology is aimed at helping ‘reduce complexity, unlock cross-platform intelligence, and deliver seamless experiences across teams and tools.’

Finally, there's 'Click to Do', a productivity tool which Microsoft says will empower users to 'act instantly, such as scheduling meetings or launching tasks, directly from their workspace,' with workflows streamlined through a single click.