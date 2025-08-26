49-inch UltraWide monitor appears on LG’s Singapore English website

Connectivity includes USB-C charging but Thunderbolt support is surprisingly absent

32:9 curved Nano IPS panel offers 5120x1440 resolution single screen alternative

LG has quietly listed a new 49-inch UltraWide monitor on its Singapore English website ahead of a potential worldwide release.

The new 49U950A-W monitor combines a 32:9 curved Nano IPS panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, and is designed as a single screen alternative to dual setups.

The display supports a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, making it ideal creative work, and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, a USB hub, and a USB-C input with support for 90W power delivery. The USB-C connection allows display output, charging, and data transfer

No Thunderbolt ports

There’s no Thunderbolt port on this monitor though, limiting bandwidth and daisy chaining options, which is particularly disappointing, given LG’s 40-inch UltraFine monitor, released in June 2025, came with Thunderbolt 5 support.

The new screen includes adaptive sync support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility. Response times are rated at 5ms gray-to-gray, with an additional motion blur reduction option.

Color reproduction reaches 98 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Factory calibration is provided, brightness is listed at 400 nits, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance offers modest high dynamic range capability.

While it is not aimed at the top end of HDR performance, it does provide improved contrast and highlights compared with standard panels.

The monitor incorporates tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, and supports a 100x100mm VESA mount.

A light sensor enables automatic brightness control, while TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light should help ease eye strain during extended use.

The display includes picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture layouts, a software-based dual controller feature, and app-driven screen splitting.

There are built-in 10W stereo speakers with extended bass too.

The new 49U950A-W is priced at S$2,299 (Singapore dollars) approximately US$1,790, but there’s no word on when it will go on sale globally.

(Image credit: LG)