LG just released a 49-inch 5K monitor but fails to include any Thunderbolt ports - and I just can't understand why
49-inch UltraWide 49U950A-W offers a high 144Hz refresh rate
- 49-inch UltraWide monitor appears on LG’s Singapore English website
- Connectivity includes USB-C charging but Thunderbolt support is surprisingly absent
- 32:9 curved Nano IPS panel offers 5120x1440 resolution single screen alternative
LG has quietly listed a new 49-inch UltraWide monitor on its Singapore English website ahead of a potential worldwide release.
The new 49U950A-W monitor combines a 32:9 curved Nano IPS panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, and is designed as a single screen alternative to dual setups.
The display supports a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, making it ideal creative work, and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, a USB hub, and a USB-C input with support for 90W power delivery. The USB-C connection allows display output, charging, and data transfer
No Thunderbolt ports
There’s no Thunderbolt port on this monitor though, limiting bandwidth and daisy chaining options, which is particularly disappointing, given LG’s 40-inch UltraFine monitor, released in June 2025, came with Thunderbolt 5 support.
The new screen includes adaptive sync support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility. Response times are rated at 5ms gray-to-gray, with an additional motion blur reduction option.
Color reproduction reaches 98 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Factory calibration is provided, brightness is listed at 400 nits, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance offers modest high dynamic range capability.
While it is not aimed at the top end of HDR performance, it does provide improved contrast and highlights compared with standard panels.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The monitor incorporates tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, and supports a 100x100mm VESA mount.
A light sensor enables automatic brightness control, while TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light should help ease eye strain during extended use.
The display includes picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture layouts, a software-based dual controller feature, and app-driven screen splitting.
There are built-in 10W stereo speakers with extended bass too.
The new 49U950A-W is priced at S$2,299 (Singapore dollars) approximately US$1,790, but there’s no word on when it will go on sale globally.
You might also like
- These are the best 5K and 8K monitors that you can buy right now
- And these are the best monitors for photo editing on any budget
- LG has a new 5K monitor with a Thunderbolt 5 port, and I love that it is curved
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.