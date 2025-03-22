Framework's Desktop is selling like hot cakes; Ryzen Max+ 395, Max 383 batches are sold out with next shipment in Q3

published

Powerful Framework mini PC is highly customizable, and costs from $1099

Framework Desktop
(Image credit: Framework)
  • Framework’s modular AI desktop keeps selling out due to huge demand
  • Powerful Ryzen AI Max chips offer impressive specs in a compact form
  • Preorders for batch 8 are open now, but you’ll need to wait for Q3 for shipping

As you probably know, we’re big fans of Framework’s modular laptops here at TechRadar Pro, so when the company announced its Framework Desktop - a mini PC that’s an affordable alternative to Apple’s Mac Studio - we were more than a little curious.

A modular, repairable desktop that challenges industry giants while keeping costs down? You have our attention Framework.

Clearly, we weren’t the only ones impressed by the diminutive Desktop, as the computer has sold out for the seventh time since it was made available for pre-order less than two months ago.

Batch 8 arriving Q3

Framework Desktop is available with a choice of two AMD Ryzen AI Max processors: the Max 385, with 8 cores, 16 threads, a 3.6GHz base clock, 5.0GHz boost, and 32MB L3 cache; or the more powerful AI Max+ 395, with 16 cores, 32 threads, a 3.0GHz base clock, 5.1GHz boost, and 64MB L3 cache.

Both include integrated GPUs - the 385 features 32 compute units at up to 2.8GHz, while the 395 bumps that to 40 units at 2.9GHz.

The 32GB Max 385 version is priced at $1,099, while the Max+ 395 with 64GB costs $1,599, and the 128GB version is $1,999.

If you want to buy one, you can - preorders can be secured with a $100 deposit - but you’ll have a bit of a wait on your hands, as Batch 8 is expected to ship in Q3 2025.

It seems like a safe bet it will sell out just like the previous batches, so you'll need to be quick if you want one.

In a new blog post, Nirav Patel, Framework’s founder and CEO, shared a deep dive into the Desktop’s Ryzen AI Max processor, discussing what makes it a killer choice for gaming, workstation, and AI workloads.

Although there were inevitably trade-offs, the engineering payoff appears to be worth it.

“What makes Ryzen AI Max especially interesting in the Framework Desktop is that we were able to unlock every bit of its power,” he explains.

“Because we use a desktop-style 6-heatpipe heatsink from Cooler Master and a 120mm fan, we can run it at its maximum sustained power of 120W along with 140W boost, while keeping the system quiet. We were also able to break out 2x USB4, 2x DisplayPort, HDMI, and all three PCIe x4 interfaces - two for M.2 SSDs and one as a x4 PCIe slot. All of this makes it great in the tiny Framework Desktop form factor, but also makes it excellent to drop the Mainboard into any standard Mini-ITX case. This is, after all, a standard PC! It’s just one that uses a one-of-a-kind, monstrous processor from AMD.”

Patel plans a future deep dive into the creation of the case, which should be interesting. It's partially built with recycled materials and has a customizable front panel, with spaces for 21 tiles so you can dress it up however you like.

The Framework Desktop's swappable front panel.

(Image credit: Framework)

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

