Framework Desktop is a customizable 4.5-liter, 3.1kg mini PC with AI capabilities

It has a customizable front panel, modular components, and multiple cooling options

The device is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max processors with up to 128GB RAM

Framework is best known for its modular laptops which can be customized to suit your needs and, unlike many of today's computers, are also easily repairable. The company has just unveiled its latest notebook, the Framework Laptop 12, which has us super-excited, but even better than that is the company’s first desktop system.

Called (as you might have guessed) Framework Desktop, the new product is a 96.8mm x 205.5mm x 226.1mm, 4.5-liter, 3.1kg mini PC. If you’re wondering just how small that is, the image above shows it next to a banana for scale.

Framework Desktop DIY Edition, which is available to pre-order now with shipping expected in Q3 2025, is aimed at users who want a high-performance, easily upgradable mini PC with AI capabilities, but don’t want to splurge the sort of cash rival systems like Apple’s Mac Studio and Nvidia’s DIGITS cost, with the base model setting you back just $1099.

Highly customizable

(Image credit: Framework)

Because it’s from Framework, the device is highly customizable. The system features two processor options. The AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 has 8 cores, 16 threads, a 3.6GHz base clock, a 5.0GHz boost, and 32MB L3 cache, while the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 increases this to 16 cores, 32 threads, a 3.0GHz base clock, a 5.1GHz boost, and 64MB L3 cache.

Both processors have built-in GPUs, with the AI Max 385 running at up to 2.8GHz with 32 compute units, and the AI Max+ 395 reaching 2.9GHz with 40 compute units. An onboard NPU provides 32 tiles and up to 50 TOPS of performance.

Memory options include 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB LPDDR5x-8000, depending on the processor. Storage is provided through two NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, with a maximum capacity of 8TB per slot. The mainboard follows the Mini-ITX form factor, and the system supports up to four displays. Connectivity includes AMD RZ717 Wi-Fi 7, Realtek RTL8126 5Gbit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, USB-C with USB4, and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1.

Cooling options include fans from Noctua and Cooler Master. A custom heatsink with six copper heat pipes and aluminum fins is included. The 400W FlexATX power supply meets ATX 3.0 standards and features an efficient cooling fan with a zero-RPM mode.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The case is built with 30% post-consumer recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminum. One thing we particularly like is the customizable front panel, which has spaces for 21 tiles so you can dress it up how you want, and there’s also a choice of side panels – black or translucent.