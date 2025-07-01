Even Donald Trump can't get a good connection for a work video call
Trump blames AT&T for video call disruption, it says the network is fine
- Trump says this was the second time AT&T was responsible for a disruption
- AT&T says it was the video conferencing platform that was at fault
- We don't know which platform Trump was using - is he a Zoom or Teams man?
US President Donald Trump has criticized AT&T on Truth Social, claiming its network failed during a major conference call with faith leaders.
"I’m doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly," the leader wrote in an online post.
Trump added this was the second time AT&T had caused disruptions to a video conference, calling for improvements to be made to the network's stability.
"If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved – it would be good," the President added, while mentioning that "tens of thousands" of participants were also on the line.
Responding to US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, AT&T wrote: "We've reached out to the White House and are working to quickly understand and assess the situation."
However, in a follow-up reply to the thread, AT&T disclosed the issue was "caused by an issue with the conference call platform, not [the AT&T] network."
Neither AT&T nor the White House have disclosed who the video conferencing provider was in this instance, and Trump is yet to publicly acknowledge AT&T's response. There are no details on the earlier disruption Trump associated with AT&T, either.
In a follow-up post, Trump "apologize[d] for the long wait on the Faith Leaders Conference Call," adding he may have to reschedule the call using a different provider.
TechRadar Pro has asked AT&T for more details on the incident and the results of its investigation, but the company did not immediately respond.
