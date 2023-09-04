Fastest external hard drives of 2023

Although computers are getting more and more powerful, storage capacity hasn’t quite kept up, and it’s perfectly normal for a laptop to ship with just 1TB of SSD storage. At one stage or another, you’ll be in the market for an external hard drive so you can make managing your files and media that much easier. There may be some merits in picking out an SSD over an HDD , particularly if sheer speed is your priority, but they can be much more expensive, and widely available options tend to cap out at 8TB.

The best HDDs , on the other hand, can be much larger and prove far more cost-effective. Sure, HDD speeds won’t match the average SSD, but we’ve looked far and wide to collate a handful of the fastest hard drives available right now. The fastest doesn’t mean the best, and there are a variety of other factors you must consider beyond pure read and write speeds – including form factor, durability, pricing, and use case.

We’ve used a combination of internal and external benchmarking to determine speeds, taking both 3.5in and 2.5in HDDs into account, where appropriate. We’ve also taken into consideration portable options, as well as desktop-based hubs that might require a power supply. We aren’t counting internal hard drives that can be inserted into PCs, laptops or servers, or hubs fitted with multiple hard drive units.

External HDDs tend to be much slower than an external SSD, but where hard drives don't skimp out on is size.

External HDDs tend to be much slower than an external SSD, but where hard drives don’t skimp out on is size. While data transfer rates are relatively compromised versus the average SSD, look no further than the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Desktop and its maximum 22TB storage capacity and rapid read and write speeds compared with other hard drive options. We’ll be clear – you aren’t taking this hard drive anywhere with you. It weighs 1.4kg and its 41 x 133 x 210mm dimensions mean it’s far better suited to finding a home on your desk than being carried around in your bag.

Nevertheless, despite its relatively cumbersome exterior, and the need for a power supply, the trade-off is blistering speeds of up to 280MB/s for an HDD in the 18TB model, according to the manufacturer. This is thanks to the enterprise-class 7,200RPM Ultrastar drive fitted inside. If you’re looking to expand your desktop storage, it’s a perfect addition to your home office or desk setup. Its 22TB maximum capacity is also the largest for a single drive, rivaled by the Seagate One Touch Hub. While the Seagate might be a tad slower, it’s also much cheaper, so you’ll need to take that into account when making a buying decision too, but there’s no beating the SanDisk for speed.

2. LaCie Mobile Drive Fastest and smallest external hard drive Today's Best Deals Visit Site

The sizes of portable hard drives are, quite understandable, limited by the 2.5in spinning disk situated within them – with manufacturers able to shrink SSDs beyond these confines. Nevertheless, the LaCie Mobile Drive is among the smallest and best-looking hard drives out there, with the 2TB version offering dimensions of 14 x 85 x 118mm.

Its minimalist design is also complemented by clean laser etching, although the dimensions do expand to 20 x 85 x 118 with the 4TB and 5TB versions. That said, these are still much better than most hard drives out there. It’s not too shabby either as far as speed is concerned. With maximum read and write speeds of up to 130MB/s, it comes in at more than the average 120MB/s you’d expect from a hard drive, making it among the quickest in this category, especially if you’re looking for a small hard drive to use on the go.

What you do miss with the LaCie Mobile Drive is the lack of the rugged qualities normally associated with the LaCie brand. Nevertheless, it’s much sleeker than a variety of external hard drives including the LaCie Rugged Mini, and it’s reasonably priced, too, making it a great option if portability is what you’re looking for in a hard drive.

If you’re looking for a large external hard drive, there’s little beating the WD My Passport when it comes to byte-for-buck. This hard drive features a 2.5in SMR-based drive with a 128MB cache, and can just about pip the 2TB LaCie Mobile Drive to the post on write speeds, according to benchmarking by Tom’s Hardware . The LaCie, as we’ve covered, isn’t a slouch as far as HDDs are concerned – but, obviously, its average read and write speeds of 127MB/s and 124MB/s aren’t going to match the best SSDs.

With features such as password protection and AES 256-bit encryption, however, the WD My Passport is one of the best options for the security and price-conscious, with the 5TB option currently on sale for little more than £100 – around £15 less than the similarly priced 5TB WD Elements Portable HDD.

4. ADATA HD710 Pro Fastest and most rugged external hard drive Today's Best Deals Visit Site

ADATA’s eye-catching HD710 Pro may not be to everyone’s liking in terms of its design, but there’s no doubting its chops on the durability front. Available in a variety of colors, the ADATA HD710 Pro’s durable triple-layered casing is engineered with a silicone material that includes military-grade shock resistance.

The robust and rugged hard drive is also tested beyond IPX8 requirements, according to the manufacturer, meaning it goes beyond the standard IP68 you’d expect from other rugged hard drives. What does this mean in practice? The ADATA HD710 Pro can be submerged in water for up to 60mins (complete with waterproof covers for the USB port), and it can be dropped from a height of 1.5m. This is complemented by in-built shock vibration sensing technology, with a tiny red light alerting users to any disturbances.