Apple is reportedly looking to power Siri’s AI with OpenAI or Anthropic, here’s why I hope they do

If you're getting impatient waiting for Apple to release its long-promised AI upgrade for Siri, well, Apple might agree. There have been reports that Apple is talking with OpenAI and Anthropic about letting one of them power the next generation of Siri.

This would be truly surprising considering how close Apple usually keeps its tech development. If AI plays as big a role as Apple has implied it will in the future, this could be the foundation for a very different company.

And that is something I hope happens. It's not about cheering for the downfall of Apple’s in-house pride. I want this to happen not because I think Apple is incapable of building something great, but because I’ve been living with Siri for over a decade, and at this point, it feels like an ancient Dictaphone compared to communicating with today's AI chatbots.

Even with all the Apple Intelligence announcements this year, Siri still feels more like a feature than a full personality. You can ask her to set timers, maybe control your lights, but be careful how you speak or how conversational you get if you want it to still carry out your requests. By comparison, ChatGPT and Claude seem far quicker, more adaptable, and better at both understanding what people say and communicating back.

If Apple wants to finally make Siri feel like an assistant and not just a vaguely robotic concierge, borrowing someone else’s brain is a smart move. Apple and its Foundation Models group have been working on large language models for a while now, but progress has been mostly invisible to the average consumer. Breakthrough AI features, like contextual awareness and multi-step reasoning, just aren’t there yet.

While Apple is famous for taking its time to get it right (except for the Apple Maps fiasco), the rest of the world isn’t waiting. Google is stuffing Gemini into everything, while Microsoft has ChatGPT running in Office. Even Meta has Meta AI chat available on Instagram. Siri is still not where you go if you have follow-up questions about anything.

Sometimes, the smart thing is to stop fiddling with your own blueprint and just lease the engine. And these engine options are both pretty powerful. OpenAI’s GPT-4o can carry on fluent conversations, understand tone, and juggle complex context. Anthropic’s Claude is similarly capable, albeit with a reputation for more caution and focus on safety concerns, something Apple reportedly likes. Both companies are at the top of the field. Either one would instantly give Siri a massive IQ boost.

Of course, there are trade-offs. Apple loves control. Letting someone else power Siri means giving up a little bit of that control. What happens if OpenAI changes its pricing model? What if Anthropic gets cozy with Amazon, their big investor? What if there’s a data breach?

These are valid concerns. But Apple’s already shown it can integrate external AI in a way that keeps user data private. Their recent Apple Intelligence rollout uses something called Private Cloud Compute, which lets your data get processed on Apple’s own secure servers. Even when they do use ChatGPT for certain features, you have to opt in, and your requests aren’t stored.

Rumor has it Anthropic wants several billion dollars a year to license its tech. That’s not pocket change, even for Apple. But it’s a lot cheaper than spending the next five years playing catch-up, especially if your catch-up product still doesn’t do what people expect from AI in 2025.

Apple could still develop its own AI models behind the scenes. It could roll them out when they are ready, while giving Siri a much-needed upgrade now. But, for most people, it doesn't matter who built the AI brain, just that it works. If Siri can maintain a conversation and respond to different ways of phrasing something, that would be a big step up. If most people ask Siri to make a reservation at a restaurant and it happens without any stumbles, they're not going to say, “Wait, was this answer generated by Anthropic or OpenAI?” They’ll simply accept that it worked and move on.

So yes, let Siri team up with a working AI model. All these iPhones could use the IQ boost. I don’t need Siri to be uniquely Apple or unique at all. I just need it to be useful.