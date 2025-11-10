Grand Theft Auto 5 might be coming to PS Plus and it could almost makes up for the GTA 6 delay
Get ready for the next entry
- Grand Theft Auto 5 might come to the PS Plus Game Catalog
- That's according to a reliable leaker
- The game will likely be available for six months
Don't be too disappointed by the recent news of the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 delay, as Rockstar Games still seems eager to give you a GTA fix.
According to reliable leaker 'billbil-kun', Grand Theft Auto 5 will hit the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on November 18.
The Catalog is offered to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers and contains a rotating selection of games to play on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
As noted by VGC, GTA 5 has been part of the PS Plus Game Catalog in the past. It was available for six months from December 2023 and then again in November 2024. With this in mind, it seems pretty plausible that GTA 5 will be back in the rotation this year, likely lasting for another six months.
This should be more than enough time to complete the single-player story, which generally takes around 30 hours to finish, so that you're all prepared ahead of the launch of the next installment on November 19, 2026.
It's also a good opportunity to try GTA Online, the game's highly popular multiplayer mode.
One other Grand Theft Auto game is already available as part of the PS Plus line-up too: Grand Theft Auto 3 – The Definitive Edition.
This is a standalone version of the GTA 3 remaster included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and could be the perfect next game to occupy your time once you hit the credits in GTA 5.
