Marvel Rivals Season 4 launch build-up: our live coverage of the new update, Angela, and Battle Pass

Marvel Rivals Season 4 launches tomorrow (September 12), adding Angela as a brand new Vanguard. The game is also launching on PS4, allowing even more players to try out the new modes and work through the new Battle Pass. There are new skins for Moon Knight, Loki, and Phoenix to earn, and even an Angela skin available as a ranked mode reward.

Now that NetEase has revealed the full details for Marvel Rivals Season 4, we can start to dig into what's changing. There's even a full roadmap for Season 4, detailing upcoming events, skins, and new maps and modes. It's regular updates like these that have kept Marvel Rivals ranked highly in our best PC games list since it launched.

I've now played hundreds of hours of Marvel Rivals and even got early access to the upcoming season. As such, I've played as Angela, testing out her unique flying abilities at the Practice Range. She's a completely new kind of Vanguard, and I can't wait to see how she plays into the changing meta of the game.

Here's the Marvel Rivals Season 4 start time, alongside details on what to expect from the new major update. I'll be covering the launch as it happens, building up to downtime and then offering early gameplay impressions once everything goes live. Let's jump in.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 start time

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 will arrive between 2-3 hours after downtime. As such, I estimate that it'll launch at the following times:

East Coast (US): 7AM ET (September 12)

7AM ET (September 12) West Coast (US): 4AM PT (September 12)

4AM PT (September 12) United Kingdom: 12AM BST (September 12)

12AM BST (September 12) Europe (Central): 1PM CEST (September 12)

1PM CEST (September 12) Japan (Tokyo): 8PM JST (September 12)

8PM JST (September 12) Australia (Sydney): 9PM AEST (September 12)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 downtime

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 downtime kicks in at the times below:

East Coast (US): 5AM ET (September 12)

5AM ET (September 12) West Coast (US): 2AM PT (September 12)

2AM PT (September 12) United Kingdom: 10AM BST (September 12)

10AM BST (September 12) Europe (Central): 11AM CEST (September 12)

11AM CEST (September 12) Japan (Tokyo): 7PM JST (September 12)

7PM JST (September 12) Australia (Sydney): 8PM AEST (September 12)

Downtime for Marvel Rivals Season 4 is expected to be 2-3 hours. For the last few seasonal updates, we've generally seen the game come back online after two hours. I'll be covering downtime as it happens, so stay tuned for news on when you'll be able to jump into Season 4.

Marvel Rivals Angela

(Image credit: NetEase)

Angela is the brand-new Hero being added as part of Marvel Rivals Season 4. She's a Vanguard, though a very different one from what we've seen in the game so far. She can fly around and attack enemies with a spear. When connecting with an enemy, Angela pushes them backwards before dealing extra damage. A shield can be triggered to block incoming damage, and then players can switch to dual axes to brawl at close range.

There's a new Team Up with Angela as the anchor. Thor then unlocks a brand new ability, adding even more firepower to his kit. Angela's Ultimate throws a spear down, creating a golden ring that pulls enemies in and adds additional damage received from Angela's attacks while in the zone.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Hero balancing

Marvel Rivals: Season 4: Heart of Dragon // Dev Vision Vol. 09 - YouTube Watch On

A bunch of Heroes are getting changes for Season 4. Here are the buffs and nerfs detailed for the new update's launch:

Hero balancing (buffs): Peni Parker, Thor, Blade, Magick, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Invisible Woman, Jeff the Land Shark, Mantis, Ultron

Peni Parker, Thor, Blade, Magick, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Invisible Woman, Jeff the Land Shark, Mantis, Ultron Hero Balancing (nerfs): Captain America, Doctor Strange, Emma Frost, Black Panther, Psylocke, Squirrel Girl, Loki, Luna Snow

Marvel Rivals Season 4 ranked changes

(Image credit: NetEase)

There's a few changes coming to Competitive Mode in Marvel Rivals Season 4. Here are the key details to know:

Rank Reset: Based on your final Season 3.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by 7 divisions. For example, if you ended the season at Diamond I, your Season 4 journey begins at Gold II

Based on your final Season 3.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by 7 divisions. For example, if you ended the season at Diamond I, your Season 4 journey begins at Gold II Rewards: New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the divine Angela - Siriana's Silver costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500

New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the divine Angela - Siriana's Silver costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500 Misc: Entrance animations in Team Lobby, Squad voice chat, Costume rotation

Marvel Rivals Season 4 live coverage as it happens