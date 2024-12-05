Fortnite Godzilla release date and what's included

A Fortnite Godzilla skin is set to be added to the game as part of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. It's not out yet, instead arriving midseason as the Bonus Reward. Epic Games is yet to announce the full details, but we do now know the Fortnite Godzilla release date, and how many associated rewards players will be unlocking.

What's new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite just launched its newest Chapter. We're now in Chapter 6 Season 1, which is titled Fortnite: Demon Hunters. It adds a whole new map to explore, new Hitscan weapons to master, as well as a Battle Pass filled with new skins and rewards. Not only that, but Fortnite OG is back, allowing players to jump back into the very first season, with a classic loot pool, and map.

Now that a brand new season of Fortnite has launched, there's a completely fresh map to try out, and the return of hitscan weapons. As part of the Demon Hunters update, there's a new Battle Pass to work through as well. It's regular refreshes like these that have cemented Fortnite onto our list of the best free games to play in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Godzilla skin, including when it's coming to the game, and a prediction on how you'll unlock it. As new info is revealed closer to launch, we'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Godzilla skin will release on January 17, 2025. This can be seen in the in-game calendar that's on the main menu screen before loading into a game. It's worth noting that timelines have shifted slightly in the past, so stay tuned for the finer details.

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

How to unlock Godzilla in Fortnite

While we don't have full details on how Godzilla will be unlocked in Fortnite, it's very likely that he'll follow the same pattern as last season's bonus skins. This means that on January 17, 2025, a set of quests will be added to the Quest Tab. These will likely include using some of the new season's weapons and mechanics to earn XP. As you slowly complete the challenges, you will progress through the Godzilla mini-pass, with two pages of rewards to unlock.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1 - 鬼 HUNTERS | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Epic usually details the rewards associated with bonus skins like Godzilla closer to their launch date. On release, the Godzilla skin will have five additional rewards to earn, with five more being added a week after. This is how bonus skins have worked for quite a while, so hopefully Godzilla follows suit. If anything changes, we'll be sure to update this page.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's worth noting that in the Fortnite: Demon Hunters trailer embedded above, we actually see Godzilla as a huge enemy on the map. Our guess is that unlocking Godzilla rewards will be closely associated with completing challenges around this roaming Godzilla enemy. We'll have to wait and see.