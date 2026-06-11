Agentic AI trust is rising, and 9% will already let an agent complete a transaction or them

Successful low-risk transactions hold the key to unlocking higher trust

Physical stores and face-to-face interactions remain vital

New data from Accenture has claimed three in four (74%) consumers would trust a personal AI agent more than their best friend to make a purchase on their behalf, as the world gets to grips with the next generation of artificial intelligence.

The survey of more than 25,000 consumers across 16 countries uncovered some interesting trends concerning the tech, revealing that AI is now comparing, negotiating, deciding and even purchasing on behalf of human users.

Additionally, another 74% say they're now willing to allow AI agents to perform commerce-related tasks like negotiating deals, resolving customer service complaints, reordering products and managing subscription renewals.

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Consumers are more trusting of AI agents now

While many consumers prefer to be in control and have the last say, as many as one in three (32%) say they would give an AI agent the final purchasing decision before payment subject to predefined parameters like budget, brand considerations and other preferences.

One in 10 (9%) would even allow agents to complete transactions and shop autonomously without their approval.

"Consumers are now actively deciding how much authority they give AI agents, from providing support, to making choices, to acting fully on their behalf," Global Consumer Goods, Retail and Travel Lead Kath Gramling said.

Looking ahead, 31% say a successful low-risk transaction like buying groceries or reordering household staples, could increase their willingness to trust agents more.