Prime Video is making a live-action Spider-Man Noir series starring Nic Cage – spinning off his Spider-Verse character

Nicolas Cage enters the Spider-Verse once again, this time with his own show as Prime Video spin-off, Noir, has officially been announced.

Unveiled as part of Prime Video's Upfront 2024 presentation in New York, Noir, played by Nic Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is getting his very own live-action series based on the Marvel comic of the same name.

"Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero," according to Amazon.

In a press release, Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said, “Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers.”

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

You’ll know Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from the duo’s work on Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies, who first brought Nic Cage to the role. Amy Pascal is across all of Sony’s Spider-Man adaptations.

Nic Cage donning the Spidey suit is just one small part of Amazon’s own Spider-Verse though, with a second known project, previously announced as Silk: Spider Society also in the works. Showrunner Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) is at the helm of that one.

Add that to more Spider-Man-but-without-Spider-Man-universe movies in the form of Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3, coming in the next few years, alongside rumors around a fourth Spider-Man MCU film reportedly on the way, and there’s a whole lot of Spidey business being spun.