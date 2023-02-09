A Spider-Man Noir TV show is in the works for Prime Video

Amazon is developing a live-action Spider-Man Noir TV show for Prime Video, according to Variety (opens in new tab).

The series, which is said to be in early development, is the second Spider-Man live-action project that's in the works for Prime Video. The as-yet-untitled production will be set in 1930s New York and follow a more grizzled, older, and world-weary vigilante than casual fans have been used to. 

Curiously, the series' protagonist won't be a Peter Parker variant. In the comics, Spider-Man Noir is another universe's version of the Peter Parker fans know and love. However, Variety claims Amazon's live-action iteration won't include Parker as its main character.

There's no word on whether Nicholas Cage, who voiced Spider-Man Noir in 2018's award-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will portray the character in Amazon's TV show. TechRadar has reached out to Amazon for comment and will report back when we hear more.

Variety's report about a Spider-Man Noir TV show comes three months after the first Spider-Man spin-off series was announced for Prime Video. Dubbed Silk: Secret Society, this project will star Cindy Moon's superpowered individual and is believed to be an expansion of Sony's Spider-Man Cinematic Universe. Silk: Secret Society will launch on Prime Video internationally and MGM Plus in the US but, given it's also in early development, it'll be a while before we see this show launch on Amazon's streaming platforms.

Analysis: an entangled web of crossovers

Amazon's desire to create its own Spider-Verse is all the more curious when you consider the sheer amount of Spider-Man content (live-action and animation) that's in the works.

Currently, Sony Pictures holds the rights to every Spider-Man character, including the webslinger's appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Sony has also been hard at work developing its own Spider-Man-style multiverse – commonly referred to the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) – which houses projects like Venom, Morbius, and forthcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Add in Tom Holland's Peter Parker featuring in multiple MCU movies, and the addition of a third Spider-Verse on Prime Video is only going to complicate matters further.

However, with the SSU set to build on Into the Spider-Verse's multiversal exploration with its forthcoming Madame Web movie, it's possible that this Spider-Man Noir show will tie into Sony's overall plan for a much grander Spider-Man multiverse.

