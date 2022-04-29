PS5 is more immersive than PC, according to Vampire Bloodhunt dev

Audio player loading…

The PS5 provides a more immersive gaming experience than players can find on PC. At least, that's according to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob.

Speaking to VG247, Vampire Bloodhunt’s technical director Anders Holmquist was quizzed on why the studio opted to choose the PS5 as its lead platform and shared some interesting opinions on Sony’s current system.

When asked why Sharkmob chose PS5 over PC as the lead development platform, Holmquist praised the PS5’s technology and how it handles open-world games in particular.

“I think the PS5 is, right now, the market leader and Sony has some really, really nice technology – especially for an open-world game like Bloodhunt, where you can't keep the entire map loaded at the same time, and you need to stream part of the city in and out,” Holmquist said. “And I think, for example, the [UI] improvements that are done on PS5 – you can do some really clever stuff with that just to get the streaming to be fast enough.”

Holmquist was then asked what impact the PS5’s hardware, like the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, has on the player.

“I think there's a lot of in-your-face functionality with the lights on the controller, and the adaptive triggers make it a lot more immersive,” Holquist said. “You feel that you're in the game, I think a lot more than when you're playing with the mouse and keyboard (which is a bit static in comparison).

“So I think that makes quite a lot of difference, and then just in general the performance on the PS5 is quite impressive, to be honest.”

Is the PS5 really more immersive than PC gaming?

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Hopix Art)

There’s no denying that the PS5 DualSense controller adds an extra layer of immersion to games. We’ve seen the controller used to great effect in games like Gran Turismo 7 and Astro’s Playroom, so it’s probably fair to say that playing on a mouse and keyboard doesn’t offer the same type of experience.

However, while I’m personally a huge fan of sitting on the couch and playing games on a large 4K TV while wearing a set of headphones, PC gaming obviously has a few benefits of its own. Ultra-wide monitors can really heighten your immersion, while more powerful gaming rigs can provide higher frame rates and graphical fidelity.

While not every game supports the controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, you can always use a PS5 DualSense controller on a PC. Sony recently released a firmware updater tool, so you don’t need to even own the console to get the latest improvements for PS5’s pad.