Anthem review

The first couple of hours in Anthem are visually impressive and have some promise. Whether or not this continues throughout is hard to say.

Review Information [This is a review in progress] Platform: PC Time played: 2 hours (full game) 4 hours (demo)

Games as a service is a strange phrase and an even stranger genre. It used to be that only MMORPGs occupied this space, yet in the last few years we have had games like Destiny and The Division pop up, games that are aiming to occupy your mind for as long as possible.

It seems odd then to find a brand new game trying to fit snuggly into this well-occupied area of gaming. Nevertheless, this is exactly what BioWare – primarily a creator of fantastic single-player games - is hoping to do with Anthem.

Anthem is set on a world that has been left unfinished by the gods who have abandoned it. The only proof that they existed at all is the terrifying Shaper technology which is terraforming wildly and creating huge monsters.

With humanity on the brink of being wiped from the face of the planet completely, your role is to fight back the shadowy figures that wish for your end.

Jump around

Only by jumping into exoskeletons called Javelins do you have any hope of saving yourself and the entire race. A lot rests on the shoulders of you and the other Freelancers who protect as best they can. Unfortunately, after a horrific failure two years ago, you find yourself scrounging about for work, no longer the heroes that you once were.

Anthem’s gameplay consists of you jetpacking around and unleashing hell on anything foolish enough to stand in your way. The game forces you into the vanilla (Ranger) suit to begin with before unlocking the strawberry (Interceptor), chocolate (Storm), and chunky monkey (Colossus). Honestly, the gameplay as the Ranger Javelin is just kind of fine. Flying feels good but the weapons are kind of dull, it’s just a bit too run of the mill.

Once you squeeze into one of the other Javelins things change dramatically. The Interceptor is a lightning fast melee machine that plays more like a hack-and-slash. The Colossus is a hulking beast of a suit that allows you to wade into and through enemies, it’s a tank class designed to soak up damage and give out even more.

Finally, we have the Storm, which is the mage class. It can disappear and summon lightning bolts. While it makes sense to acclimatise players to the systems first, the game only really begins once you’ve found which one you like.

Rocket man

The standout point of the game is the traversal. Your jetpack allows you to fly through the air or hover, how long for is dictated by two things. First, the temperature: a cooler jetpack lasts longer. Second, which suit you are in: the Colossus really struggles to keep itself up, whereas a Storm can stay up all day. These are the kinds of things you’ll want to play around with to find out which Javelin is for you. This then allows you to find out what kind of team you want to be with.

The gunplay in Anthem is a lot better than you might expect, the guns pack a bit more wallop than they did in the demo. Though where things become really interesting is the unique abilities. These are the things you can chain together in order to unleash combos which cause massive damage.

For example, if you freeze an enemy with an ice ability then shock them with a lightning one, then you’ll deal a huge amount of damage. Exactly how this is dealt is once again dictated by your Javelin. One may be customized for dealing damage to one single target, while another might be better for crowd control. It makes for an exhilarating combat system that has a lot more depth than you may initially think.

However, the element that worries most people about Anthem is the story. Now, we’ve only played a few hours with it so far, but the story is woven in expertly. The opening mission alone is BioWare at its best: a stunning combination of good writing, stunning music, and beautiful visuals.

The characters are intriguing and watching them muster themselves against impossible odds is sure to move you. It makes the idea of protecting this world all the more enticing. We can only hope it continues throughout.

Early verdict

As it stands Anthem is an incredibly promising game that will live or die on its end game content. So, until we get to that point it’s hard to make a final judgement. Thankfully the full game is substantially better than the demos of a few weeks ago. The gameplay feels tighter, the world looks better, and seeing the story start rather than jumping in part way makes the characters much more interesting.

[This is a review in progress which we will update to a full review when we've had more time with Anthem.]