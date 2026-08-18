Russia charges teenager for listening to a banned song using a VPN

A 19-year-old resident of Kurgan, Russia, is facing charges for searching for and listening to a banned song online

Authorities allege the teenager used a VPN to deliberately bypass local internet restrictions

The charge falls under a controversial administrative law penalizing the search for "knowingly extremist" materials

The Russian government’s ongoing war against digital privacy has reached a chilling new milestone. A 19-year-old resident of the city of Kurgan is currently facing administrative charges for allegedly using a virtual private network (VPN) to search for and listen to a banned music track online.

According to reports from Novaya Gazeta Europe and The Moscow Times, the young man is being prosecuted under Article 13.53 of the country's Code of Administrative Offences. This law specifically penalizes the act of searching the web for "knowingly extremist materials."

The regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) formally claimed that the teenager "searched the internet for an audio track recognized as extremist and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation, and listened to it."

To bypass the state's stringent internet censorship, the teenager reportedly utilized what local law enforcement described as a "special program that provides access to restricted information resources." This is a thinly veiled reference to circumvention tools like the best VPN services on the market, which encrypt user traffic and mask IP addresses to unlock restricted content.

As a result of the charges, the young man now faces a fine of between 3,000 and 5,000 rubles.

A tightening grip on internet freedom

(Image credit: Future + Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images + Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This latest incident highlights the aggressive nature of the ongoing VPN crackdown across Russia. The enforcement of Article 13.53, which introduced punishments for citizens seeking out banned materials using VPN services on September 1, 2025, has fostered a culture of fear among internet users.

The Kurgan teenager is not the first to fall victim to this legislation. The initial charge under this article was previously issued to a 20-year-old medical worker from Kamensk-Uralsky. His legal defense argued that he had accidentally stumbled upon materials related to military groups designated as extremist by the Russian government and had immediately deleted the content.

In response to the Kurgan teenager's arrest, local police issued a public warning, urging regional residents not to seek out or publish "prohibited information" online, and advising them against joining "informal associations and movements of an illegal nature."

The mechanics of how the teenager was caught remain a point of concern for digital privacy advocates. The MVD stated that the alleged offense was discovered "during operational and investigative measures by officers of the Center for Countering Extremism of the Regional Ministry of Internal Affairs." It is currently unclear exactly how authorities intercepted his specific internet queries while he was using a VPN.

This individual prosecution is part of a much broader, systemic campaign of digital isolation. In recent months, authorities have blocked over 20 popular VPNs in a major internet crackdown, heavily restricting the public's ability to access independent journalism and global social media platforms.

The disruption has been so severe that Russians need a VPN to access Google and Apple as unexplained nationwide outages hit the nation's digital infrastructure. While the Kremlin recently altered course on some bureaucratic VPN fees, its willingness to prosecute a teenager merely for listening to a song proves that the government’s war against censorship circumvention tools has only intensified.

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