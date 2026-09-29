Dyson has revealed a new Plum and Copper colorway for its hair stylers

The metallic finish is a special edition for Christmas 2026

The company says it was inspired by an extremely rare gemstone

Dyson has given its top-tier hair stylers a makeover with a new color combination called Plum and Copper, which features rich red, peach, and ginger tones that shift in the light for a cozy, festive feel — just in time to add to your Christmas wish list

The stylers getting the Plum and Copper treatment are the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x, the Dyson Airstrait, the Dyson AirWrap id, and the Dyson Supersonic Nural. To finish the look, there are also plum-colored attachments for your hair styler.

Earlier this month, my colleague Ruth Hamilton had the chance to join a conversation with the company's Head of Engineering Jake Dyson (son of founder James Dyson), who discussed the company's approach to colors just after the launch of the new Dyson CameraJet toothbrush.

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"This blue [on the toothbrush] is inspired by Yves Klein, who's an artist that my father really likes," said Jake,. "He wasn't allowed to use the same blue, but we created our own. And the first vacuum cleaners have purple in them, because of the lavender from the south of France, which is something he loved as well."

In fact, the company has a whole team dedicated to colors, materials, and finishes (CMF), which specializes in the materials and look of its products. Interestingly, it doesn't just use ideas from successful projects — it has also applied ideas from failed products like the Dyson electric car to its health and beauty devices.

(Image credit: Dyson)

When not working on new devices like the CameraJet, the team applies its knowhow to updating existing products. For example. in February, the company released a limited-edition summer solstice-themed Ceramic Apricot and Topaz colorway inspired by "'the astronomical, visual and psychological resonance of the longest, brightest day of the year." Although we thought that have been overselling the look just a little, we still loved the peppy shades of orange and pink.

Copper and Plum is a more classic look, with soft, warm metallics, but the company's creatives have been no less creative in their descriptions.

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"Dyson's Plum and Copper colorway is inspired by Kyawthuite, known for its mesmerizing color and near-mythical rarity. Soft red hues echo the mineral's core, deep burgundy traces reflect its natural grooves, and a luminous copper captures its radiant depth," said Alice Chen, Dyson CMF Designer. "This special edition range is a statement piece that truly celebrates Dyson's luxury craftsmanship."

The Plum and Copper stylers won't have "near-mythical rarity", but as a special edition, the colorway won't be around forever — so you might want to make an early start on your Christmas shopping.

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