The FDA has approved the Libre Duo 10 Day CGM wearable

It can continuously measure both ketones and blood sugar levels

It’s worn by diabetics as a continuous glucose monitor (CGM)

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first wearable device capable of simultaneously monitoring both ketone and bloody sugar levels, which the organization says is “a breakthrough for the safety of children and adults living with diabetes".

The device in question is the Libre Duo 10 Day monitor. Worn on your arm as a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), it provides minute-by-minute glucose updates that are sent to your smartphone. It also monitors ketone levels and sends you an alert if they rise above a certain threshold.

In terms of who can use it, the Libre Duo 10 Day wearable has been approved for use by people aged two or over who are living with diabetes. It takes the form of a small wearable sensor that measures glucose and ketone levels held within the fluids under your skin.

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Made by Abbott Diabetes Care, there are few other specific details about the device for the time being, but the potential is huge.

Simplifying the process

(Image credit: Abbott Diabetes Care)

In approving the Libre Duo 10 Day, the FDA’s intention is to help prevent diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). This condition occurs when your body starts using fat instead of glucose for energy, which in turn leads to it producing too much ketone. DKA can become a life-threatening medical emergency if left untreated.

One of the benefits of the Libre Duo 10 Day is that it can track ketone levels in real time. Rather than using a standalone test kit that only provides a snapshot of your situation in that exact moment, the Libre wearable can display trends over time, notifying you if your ketone levels are rising or falling — which could help keep you better informed of whether your risk of DKA is changing.

The fact that it combines ketone monitoring with blood sugar analysis also means you don’t need two separate devices in order to stay on top of your diabetes. Having a single wearable helps keep things straightforward.

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We don’t know when the Libre Duo 10 Day will become available, and its manufacturer’s website simply says it is “coming soon.” When it does arrive, it might help simplify the process of ketone and blood sugar monitoring for the 2.1 million Americans with type 1 diabetes for whom DKA is a real threat.

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