DJI fixed twelve Osmo Action 6 to LandSpace’s Zhuque-3 reusable rocket

The cameras recorded POV footage of China's first successful land-based orbital launch and recovery

There were no special modifications to the consumer-grade cameras

Action cameras are designed to be tough, surviving drops, knocks and being fully submersible. But DJI just upped the ante with the most extreme durability test; fixing twelve unmodified Osmo Action 6's to LandSpace’s Zhuque-3 reusable rocket for its orbital launch and return to earth.

Surviving 500C heat, the consumer-grade action camera successfully recorded the whole thing — China's first successful land-based orbital launch and recovery — and you can watch the uncut, unedited, one-take nine minute POV footage on DJI's global YouTube channel (below).

The video has amassed 750,000+ views and 2,000+ comments so far in its first two days, with viewers amazed by the immersive footage of the rocket's entire journey. ‘The most stunning launch footage I've ever seen’ says one, while another viewer said they 'can't believe it [the Osmo Action 6] survived a full rocket launch and landing'.

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It wasn't just the thrilling visuals capturing people's attention. Another comment pinpointed the audio of the video, saying: 'Being able to hear the valves and actuators through the hull of the ship was next level! Loved it!'

🚀 You asked for the full ride. Here it is.| Osmo Action 6 - YouTube Watch On

DJI's Osmo Action 6 is a consumer-grade action camera that costs from $425 / £329 / AU$669. It can record 4K video up to 120fps onto a 1/1.1-inch sensor, with up to 13.5EV dynamic range (and seemingly continue recording in 500C heat!).

In a press release shared with TechRadar, DJI shared additional behind the scenes pictures of the project, some of which you can see below, and in one picture the charred remains of an Osmo Action 6 that they recovered the footage from. How it kept recording is beyond me.

As well as capturing shake-free footage from twelve key POV perspectives for some of the most immersive rocket footage ever, DJI had a Mavic 4 Pro drone covering angles of the launch from the air, and its upcoming Osmo 360 II for 360-degree cam ground-level shots.

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The project is a true showcase of DJI action cameras in, ahem, action, as well as its drones and 360 cameras. For the rest of us, outdoor adventure clips of downhill biking and skiing are the best we can hope for.

Image 1 of 4 Custom housing designed to attach the Osmo Action 6 to the side of the rocket (Image credit: DJI) (Image credit: DJI) Aerial footage captured with the Mavic 4 Pro (Image credit: DJI) (Image credit: DJI) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

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