How emerging tech is rewriting cyberwarfare

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

A quote attributed to the renowned military strategist Sun Tzu. It describes the ultimate strategy: win before the battle even begins. In many ways, it’s exactly what cyberwarfare represents today.

Only now, emerging technologies are bringing that principle into the spotlight. AI is accelerating cyber operations. Quantum computing threatens to challenge the very foundations of encrypted trust. Meanwhile, automation, cloud and interconnected systems have expanded the blast radius of compromise as well as the reach of digital conflict.

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Individually, each of these technologies represents a powerful shift. But together, they have the potential to rewrite the rules of cyberwarfare. The convergence of these technologies amplifies capability on both sides. But attackers only need to be right once.

What once looked like isolated disruption is now becoming something far more strategic: the ability to undermine an enemy long before the battle begins. So, the real question organizations must now ask is: what happens when the technologies driving innovation begin rewriting the rules of cyberwarfare?

When technologies amplify each other

AI is already a staple within cyber operations; lowering the barrier to entry, allowing adversaries to automate reconnaissance, generate exploits and scale campaigns at an unprecedented pace. It’s getting harder to keep up and the data speaks for itself.

New research shows how 65% of global IT decision-makers say the current pace of AI innovation is already outrunning cybersecurity policies and regulations, while nearly eight in ten (79%) are concerned that nation-states will use AI to develop more sophisticated and targeted cyberattacks.

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But what makes this shift particularly dangerous is how quickly the human element is disappearing from the attack chain. Cyber operations are being driven by autonomous systems capable of scanning networks, identifying vulnerabilities and weaponizing exploits in seconds. We’ve entered into the era of the “agentic swarm” — autonomous, goal-seeking AI agents that discover vulnerabilities and weaponize exploits in seconds.

However, the advent of quantum computing introduces an even deeper structural risk. It’s a technology that’s not even commercially available, yet a quarter of IT leaders already fear quantum computing could become the greatest existential cyber risk if weaponized.

Geopolitical competition is only heightening this fear. For example, China claims it’s already testing experimental quantum-based cyber weapons designed specifically for warfare, while Russia is developing quantum navigation systems to counter electronic warfare.