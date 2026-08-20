Another next-gen battery upgrade has been reported

Zinc-iodine batteries are now more stable

The tech promises a more sustainable lithium-ion replacement

Lithium-ion batteries had a good run, but the next generation of battery technologies are rapidly approaching for consumer devices and large-scale industry use. One of the leading candidates to become the new default are aqueous zinc-iodine batteries (AZIBs).

Researchers from Flinders University in Australia have published details of the latest steps forward in zinc-iodine technology. Prototype battery elements based on these materials can now manage more than 60,000 recharge and discharge cycles, with recharges in just three minutes — though that's for a small battery compartment, in a lab, not a full battery.

As they're aqueous (water-based), the batteries don't come with the same risk of explosion and fire as standard lithium-ion batteries do. However, there are challenges to overcome: these batteries tend to deteriorate as they're used because of the chemical reactions happening inside, which isn't ideal for something powering your next tablet.

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In their latest paper, the researchers outline a molecular cage that's strong enough to prevent the battery's iodine from escaping, but not too restrictive that it prevents the necessary chemical reactions from working. It means batteries that are more stable in operation and which last longer.

A viable alternative

Scientists have figured out how to restrict the iodine to stop battery degradation (Image credit: (Jiang et al., Angewandte Chemie, 2026))

The tech specs shared by the researchers indicate the fast-charging, long-life potential of AZIBs. In addition to those benefits and the reduced fire risk, they could also be easier to resource and manufacture — reducing the pressure on lithium-ion materials.

There are a couple of caveats to bear in mind. The researchers acknowledge that this technology is best suited to "large-scale energy storage", at least to begin with, so we're talking more about storing the electricity generated by a solar plant than something you can slot into the back of a smartphone

The technology still has a long way to go before you'll see it appear, as encouraging as these recent steps forward are. The researchers aren't yet at the stage of building fully working, full-size prototype batteries yet — although each of these upgrades to the battery science gets us closer to that point.

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"Rechargeable aqueous zinc-iodine batteries are shaping up as a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries for large-scale energy storage and our group is now working with industry to establish a prototyping platform for this battery system," said chemistry professor Zhongfan Jia, from Flinders University.

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