Ukraine found 5,816 foreign parts inside 202 Russian weapons systems

Russia reportedly plans to manufacture 11,000 strike drones this month

Ukraine says foreign technology supports several Russian missile and drone programs

Ukraine's military intelligence agency says it has identified 5,816 foreign-made components inside 202 Russian weapons systems as of early August 2026.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, known as HUR, presented these findings after showing diplomats recovered missile and drone parts.

Officials say the recovered components came from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, strike drones and armored vehicles used across the battlefield today.

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Foreign parts recovered from missiles and drones

Among the samples shown to Ukrainian diplomats was a Jetson Orin microcomputer manufactured by Nvidia, officials said.

That component was reportedly recovered from the wreckage of Russia's newer S-71M Monochrome cruise missile, intelligence officials said.

HUR also presented an inertial module containing parts manufactured by the US firm Texas Instruments and Japan's TDK Corporation, among others.

Dozens of additional foreign-made elements were reportedly found alongside these parts, though HUR did not name every single manufacturer involved.

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Intelligence specialists further displayed a Geran-2 strike drone alongside components recovered from a Geran Seeker drone and the Banderol cruise missile.

“Showing and providing evidence of the use of foreign technologies in Russian weapons of terror is an important task in monitoring compliance with sanctions,” said officials at Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, HUR.

Sanctions evasion continues despite restrictions

Western sanctions targeting Russia's defense sector first emerged in 2014, after the European Union imposed an arms embargo following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

That regime expanded dramatically after the Russia – Ukraine conflict started in February 2022, prompting a coordinated response from Western allies.

The US, the EU and the UK each imposed export bans covering dual-use electronics, computers, telecommunications gear and sensors.

These measures restricted semiconductors, microprocessors and navigation components capable of enhancing Russia's military and technological capacity on the battlefield.

Despite these restrictions, investigations show Russia continues obtaining Western components through transshipment networks routed via Hong Kong, mainland China and Turkey.

A recent investigation found nearly 800,000 shipments of restricted goods reached Russia between 2022 and 2024, worth close to $4 billion.

Some shipments reportedly passed through a single Hong Kong address before reaching Russian defense manufacturers linked to missile and drone production.

The EU sanctioned 60 additional third-country entities this year, many based in mainland China and Hong Kong, over such practices.

Analysts say weak coordination among allied sanctions regimes allows re-export networks to keep supplying Russia's defense industry despite years of restrictions.

These same supply routes are now reportedly feeding a sharp jump in Russia's planned drone output for the coming weeks.

Russia's military-industrial complex plans to manufacture roughly 11,000 strike drones this month, according to Ukrainian intelligence officials.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy chief of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, told the outlet RBC-Ukraine that this month's output includes several Geran variants currently used along the front lines.

These reportedly include the Geran-1, Geran-2, Geran-3, Geran-4 and Geran-5 strike drones, all now entering serial production lines this year.

Harpy, Gerbera, Gerbera strike and Gerbera seeker variants are also reportedly included in this month's expanded production schedule, officials indicated.

HUR claims these drones make use of parts that typically originate in Europe, Asia and North America before reaching Russian factories through indirect supply routes.

Moscow reportedly relies on so-called gray-market schemes and third countries to obtain restricted technology despite ongoing international sanctions.

Kyiv is now using this finding to press allies for tighter export controls and stronger enforcement of existing sanctions regimes.

Via United24Media

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