'C is quirky, flawed, and an enormous success' — Quote of the day by the creator of the programming language Dennis Ritchie
One of the software industry's leading lights gave his take on the foundational programming language that he created
First released in 1972, the general-purpose programming language C is one of the most important in the history of computing and underpins many of the modern systems that we use daily. Its creator, the late Dennis Ritchie, laid the foundations for much of the world's technical infrastructure in his early work, and C was a major element of his contribution.
Laying foundations
Ritchie summarized the history and impact of the programming language he pioneered while working at Bell Labs in a history paper that he presented in 1993.
This article is part of TechRadar Pro's QOTD project to provide an insight into the minds of the brightest and most recognized figures in the technology industry today and in years gone by. Read the full series here.
His comments describing C highlighted its strange syntax, confusing declarations, and minimal rules base as evidence of its quirkiness. The flaws, meanwhile, arose in the fact that there were no built-in bounds for checking memory, with bugs frequently leading to crashes, alongside some small errors that led compilers to act in unpredictable ways.
However, the success of C is unquestionable, with the language running fast and mapping well to chips, and the language finding itself at the heart of many widely used operating systems including Unix, Windows and Linux.
The evolution of language
Ritchie's C was also the precursor to a host of more modern languages including C++, Objective-C, Java, C#, PHP, JavaScript, and Go. Categorized as being under the 'C family', these languages inherit the basic syntax structures, but each will have its own use case and functionality in the modern world.
Despite C being firmly established in the programming hall of fame, it's no longer the world's most popular programming language.
A global index on the most used programming languages shows C in 11th position as of November 2025, with JavaScript taking top spot as the most used language among developers, followed by HTML/CSS, SQL, and Python.
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Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
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