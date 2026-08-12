'C is quirky, flawed, and an enormous success' — Quote of the day by the creator of the programming language Dennis Ritchie

First released in 1972, the general-purpose programming language C is one of the most important in the history of computing and underpins many of the modern systems that we use daily. Its creator, the late Dennis Ritchie, laid the foundations for much of the world's technical infrastructure in his early work, and C was a major element of his contribution.

"C is quirky, flawed, and an enormous success. While accidents of history surely helped, it evidently satisfied a need for a system implementation language efficient enough to displace assembly language, yet sufficiently abstract and fluent to describe algorithms and interactions in a wide variety of environments." —Dennis Ritchie, March 1993

Laying foundations

Ritchie summarized the history and impact of the programming language he pioneered while working at Bell Labs in a history paper that he presented in 1993.

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His comments describing C highlighted its strange syntax, confusing declarations, and minimal rules base as evidence of its quirkiness. The flaws, meanwhile, arose in the fact that there were no built-in bounds for checking memory, with bugs frequently leading to crashes, alongside some small errors that led compilers to act in unpredictable ways.

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However, the success of C is unquestionable, with the language running fast and mapping well to chips, and the language finding itself at the heart of many widely used operating systems including Unix, Windows and Linux.

The evolution of language

Ritchie's C was also the precursor to a host of more modern languages including C++, Objective-C, Java, C#, PHP, JavaScript, and Go. Categorized as being under the 'C family', these languages inherit the basic syntax structures, but each will have its own use case and functionality in the modern world.

Despite C being firmly established in the programming hall of fame, it's no longer the world's most popular programming language.

A global index on the most used programming languages shows C in 11th position as of November 2025, with JavaScript taking top spot as the most used language among developers, followed by HTML/CSS, SQL, and Python.