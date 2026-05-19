I launched my first business back in 2017, taking the leap from marketing agency employee to marketing freelancer.



Since then, my career has taken several twists and turns. But one thing has remained consistent: whether I’m applying growth tactics to my martial arts gym or writing about social media software for TechRadar, marketing has been the defining theme through my entire professional life.

Over the past decade, I’ve listened to more than 90 audiobooks, the majority of which have been on business strategy, psychology, and marketing topics. Out of my entire digital library, 12 specific titles have had a profound impact on my career and businesses.



Dare I say it, these books taught me more about marketing than my business degree ever did – and they cost significantly less.



So, if you want to double down on your content marketing knowledge, build a powerful business strategy, or simply learn how brands resonate with customers, this curated list of marketing audiobooks gives you everything you need.

Selected by: Selected by: Owain Williams SMB Editor at TechRadar Pro Back in 2017, I started a Business Apprenticeship where I completed a BA(hons) in Business and Marketing. Since then, I have worked in several sales and marketing roles, run several of my own businesses, and executed marketing campaigns for some of the world's biggest and most exciting brands.