OpenAI is rolling out exciting new features for all ChatGPT users, and I can't wait
Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT free users, and Deep Research for ChatGPT Plus subscribers
- Advanced Voice Mode is coming to all ChatGPT free users
- There will be a daily limit on usage
- Deep Research is being released to Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users
OpenAI has just announced, via X, that it is starting to roll out a “preview” version of Advanced Voice mode for ChatGPT free users while also rolling out its Deep Research agent to all Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users.
Advanced Voice Mode, which is currently only available to ChatGPT Plus users, launched initially in the mobile app versions of ChatGPT and arrived in the desktop app version of ChatGPT in November last year. It is one of the nicest features of ChatGPT; it’s a way to communicate with the chatbot using your voice in a free-flowing, natural conversation. It’s almost like talking to a real person, and you have the ability to interrupt the chatbot if you find its reply is going on too long. There are a variety of different voices to choose from too, so you can customize the experience.
OpenAI has previously experimented with offering 10 minutes of Advanced Voice Mode a month to ChatGPT free users, but the new rollout is going to “give all ChatGPT free users a chance to preview it daily across platforms." The company is also being a bit secretive about what the daily limit is for Advanced Voice Mode for free users, as it clearly wants to retain the ability to adjust it depending on demand. The only detail on usage it offers is that ChatGPT Plus users will get “5x the free limit."
Starting today, we’re rolling out a version of Advanced Voice powered by GPT-4o mini to give all ChatGPT free users a chance to preview it daily across platforms.The natural conversation pace and tone are similar to the GPT-4o version while being more cost effective to serve.February 25, 2025
ChatGPT 4o-mini-powered
The ChatGPT free version of Advanced Voice Mode will be powered by ChatGPT 4o-mini, while Plus users will continue to have access to Advanced Voice Mode powered by ChatGPT 4o. In its statement, OpenAI said: “Starting today, we’re rolling out a version of Advanced Voice powered by GPT-4o mini to give all ChatGPT free users a chance to preview it daily across platforms. Plus users will continue to have access to Advanced Voice powered by 4o with the existing daily rate limit, which is more than 5x the free limit, as well as access to video and screensharing in Advanced Voice.”
Reacting to the news some X users expressed concern that the 4o-mini model might be “dumbed down” and expressed frustration that the daily limit remained in place for ChatGPT Plus subscribers “We’re paying for the best, not a crippled version. Get it together”, said X user Emanuele Dagostino.
Gemini Live, Google's voice mode chatbot, is entirely free for Android users.
Deep Research
At the same time, OpenAI is rolling out its Deep Research agent tool to all its paid subscribers, rather than just its Pro subscribers. Built using the o3 model, Deep Research is a tool for carrying out in-depth research using the Internet that drastically reduces the time taken by researchers.
The o3 model is optimized for data analysis and can handle text, images, and PDF files that it can access via the web.
Deep Research can work independently. You simply give it a prompt, and it goes off and analyzes and synthesizes hundreds of online sources for you, reducing a job that would take human researchers many hours to a few minutes.
