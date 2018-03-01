The best Google Home and Google Home Mini prices and deals in March 2018

Looking for the best Google Home prices on the net? Or maybe you're looking for the latest deals on the new Google Home Mini? You're in the right place, as we search for and list the best deals every day!

The Google Home, and now the Google Home Mini, are amongst the leading voice-activated smart speakers on the market, similar to Amazon's Echo and Alexa devices. Simply say 'Ok Google' and ask it any question you like and Google Assistant uses the enormously powerful Google search engine to bring you the answer.

More features and apps are being added all the time, but right now you can stream music from Google Play, Spotify, Tunein or your phone. There are smart home tech features to pair it with too - so get those smart lights and thermostats told who's boss. Even the basic features prove incredibly handy, such as adding items to shopping and to-do lists, or setting alarms - finally no more burnt pizza!

So how much is the original Google Home? Most prices start around the $129/£129 mark, but retailers are slowly getting more competitive. We're seeing more discounts nowadays, or bundles often including a Chromecast dongle for free. Expect plenty of competition from the Amazon Echo deals too.

Google Home Mini deals

Google has just announced the Google Home Mini, the long-rumoured (not to mention often leaked) device that follows the earlier Google Home smart speaker. The Google Home Mini is a smaller cheaper version of Google Home. So instead of a pricey £129/$129, expect to pay around $49 in the US and £49 in the UK for relase on October 19. We're expecting official pricing and release dates for other countries soon.

Naturally, the Google Home Mini comes with Google Assistant, meaning you can enjoy asking it questions via simply starting with, "Ok, Google." And with the power of Google search engine behind it and now a super low price to match, Alexa's time may be up.

Color options include chalk (grey), charcoal (black) and coral (pink). At such a cheap price point, you may be tempted to get more than one, especially for family homes as a new Broadcast app allows you to talk to any Google Home device in the house.

We update this article with the latest Google Home Mini deals from a range of retailers as and when they appear online.

What are Google Home bases?

The bottom part of the original Google Home speaker can be swapped out for different 'bases' to replace the default grey one. They're not cheap though and the official ones are only available from the Google Store at the time of writing.

Fabric bases are the cheapest at $20/£18 and come in Mango (orange), Marine (green) and Violet. Metal bases are $40/£36 and come in Carbon (black), Copper and Snow (slightly grey). We might just have to splash out for that Violet one though.

We've seen some third-party sales and knock-offs, mainly leather-style ones, at Amazon and eBay, but nothing particularly tempting so far and the prices aren't that much cheaper either.