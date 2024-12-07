iPhone content creator? The Moft Creator Kit should be your next purchase

There are iPhone cases, and then there are iPhone cases. The Moft Creator Kit – a 5-in-1 accessory package for iPhone-owning content creators – sits firmly in the latter camp.

Admittedly, Moft’s MagSafe-compatible Snap Phone Case (which is made from high-color-retention vegan leather and microfiber) is only one part of this creator-friendly toolkit, but when working in tandem with the various other accessories that Moft includes in the Creator Kit, it becomes the iPhone case to end all iPhone cases.

Designed for on-the-go TikTokers and compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, the Moft Creator Kit features four distinct tools: the phone case itself, a lanyard clip with a strap, a snap-on stand and wallet, and what Moft describes as an Invisible Tripod (it unfolds to reveal a third magnetic surface). If you go for the iPhone 16 Pro version, you’ll also get a magnetic notepad stand and a little wad of sticky notes (talk about luxury!).

The whole kit comes in a neat, shelf-like box that’s designed to be re-used as a handy storage space for each of the four (or five, depending on your iPhone model) tools, and everything is presented in a minimalist, off-white, and decidedly Apple-like color.

As mentioned, the Creator Kit is intended for digital creators who produce social media content on the go, and although it might seem like overkill for regular folk (sticky notes, really?), I’ve found myself using many of Moft's attachable tools on a daily basis, especially the wallet and tripod, which have become features of both my office and home desk setups.

(Image credit: Moft)

The only small (okay, big) snag is the price. The Moft Creator Kit costs a whopping $198 / £159 – that’s outrageously expensive for a handful of phone accessories, but there is a sliver of good news. The case maker is currently running a Christmas sale, meaning you can pick up the Kit for a discounted price of $168 / £134. Yes, that figure is only marginally less outrageous, but if you like the look of certain tools over others, Moft does sell most elements of the Creator Kit individually (the Snap Phone Case, for instance, can be purchased separately – and in many different colors – for a much more reasonable $49.99 / £40).

So, if you’re an iPhone-owning content creator who’s keen on upgrading their on-the-go shooting setup, or you’re simply looking for a Christmas present for the iPhone fan in your life, I'd recommend adding one of Moft’s excellent iPhone accessories to your basket sooner rather than later.

