3 essential Apple iPhone accessories that are actually worth buying

We write about the best phones on a daily basis here at TechRadar, but rarely do we take a moment to consider the accessories – think cases, chargers and adapters – that make these products even better.

I’ve made no secret of my preference for iPhone over Android, so in this article, I thought I’d share the three iPhone accessories I use alongside my iPhone 15 Pro to get the best out of what is, for me, the best iPhone Apple has ever released (in the coming weeks, we’ll post an Android-equivalent version of this same format).

Incidentally, all three products in the below list are available to purchase from Apple directly, but where possible, you’ll also see links to cheaper, third-party retailers in the US, UK and Australia underneath each listing.

Apple MagSafe Charger

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

I was skeptical about the benefits of MagSafe charging at first – after all, having a magnetic charger clipped to the back of your phone effectively makes the whole 'wireless' thing redundant – but Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is absolutely worth the $39 / £45 / AU$69 outlay, for convenience alone.

If you’ve got an iPhone 12 or later, this neat-looking disc will charge your device up to 15W, and you’ll never need to worry about owning the correct charging cable again (if you move from a Lightning-equipped iPhone 12 to a USB-C-equipped iPhone 15, for instance, you won’t have to reinvest in a new charger).

What’s more, Apple’s MagSafe Charger can juice up the wireless charging case used to power AirPods, so if, like me, you own an iPhone 15 (USB-C) and the old-generation AirPods (Lightning), this is still a one-fits-all charging solution.

For the latest Apple MagSafe Charger prices in your region, check out the price comparison block below. And if you’re still not convinced about the benefits of MagSafe, head over to our best iPhone chargers guide for a look at the alternative options.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe

(Image credit: Apple)

Sticking with the MagSafe theme, Apple’s MagSafe wallet is another of the best MagSafe accessories available in 2024. I actually own the now-discontinued leather version of this product, which has held up remarkably well despite its age, but since that MagSafe wallet was replaced by a FineWoven version in 2023, this is your best bet if you’re looking for a way to keep your cards safe and sound without needing to lug around an actual wallet.

Yes, it’s true that Apple’s new FineWoven material hasn’t gone down well with customers who bought its FineWoven phone cases, but the FineWoven MagSafe Wallet is at least compatible with the company’s Find My network (the first-generation leather version wasn’t, and only a few third-party MagSafe wallets are Find My-compatible in 2024). Essentially, that means you’ll be able to track and locate your wallet, should you misplace it.

The FineWoven MagSafe Wallet supports up to three cards, and can be stacked on top of a MagSafe-compatible iPhone case, so you needn't sacrifice protection for convenience. Again, some third-party alternatives also offer this functionality, but I haven’t tried them out for myself, so I can only attest to the practicality of Apple’s version.

For the latest Apple FineWoven MagSafe Wallet prices in your region, check out the price comparison block below.

Apple AirTag

(Image credit: Apple)

Okay, this one isn’t strictly an iPhone accessory, per se, but if you haven’t yet invested in an Apple AirTag, you’re missing out on some serious peace of mind.

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet or suitcase from the convenience of your iPhone, and although their $29 / £35 / AU$49 asking price seems steep, you’ll be thankful for the investment when you realize that your baggage did not, in fact, make it onto the plane at Doha airport.

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Apple (and indeed most third-party retailers) also offers an AirTag four-pack for $99 / £119 / AU$165, which is slightly better value. For the latest Apple AirTag prices in your region, check out the price comparison block below.