This might be one of the best accessories for travelers and business professionals working on the go that we’ve ever reviewed, and the ProtoArc XKM01 CaseUp is now just $100 on Amazon.

In the US, a bundle which includes the keyboard, case, and mouse (but no laptop stand) was $80, but is now $64 at Amazon - and in the UK, this version is currently priced at £57 on Amazon.

And either way, you get an awesome set of portable peripherals for the price. The bundle includes a full-sized foldable keyboard, mouse, collapsible laptop stand, USB cable, and a case - effectively, every essential a productive traveler needs, except the laptop itself.

The CaseUp comes in three styles - black, silver and black, and space grey. We recently tested out this set, with our reviewer declaring it changed the way he works at home and away - with its compact and minimalist style really standing out. You can read our full ProtoArc XKM01 CaseUp review here.

ProtoArc XKM01 CaseUp with stand: $100 at Amazon Want the full set for mobile working? This is the version we reviewed, and bundles in the full-sized tri-fold keyboard, mouse, case, and laptop stand. We really liked the compact, minimalist design of every peripheral here, which proved to deliver a great way of staying productive while working on the go - whether you're in the office, at home, in a cafe, or anywhere else.

ProtoArc XKM01 CaseUp (no stand): was $64 now $80 at Amazon Save $16 If you don't need the foldable laptop stand, you can get the rest of the kit here with a big discount - so you'll receive the full-sized foldable keyboard, mouse, and case. This is the deal I'd opt for, as you can get similar laptop stands for a lot less than $20. Interestingly, this version also comes in a lot more colors, from the professionally styled black to blue and green versions.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Collin Probst // Future ) (Image credit: Collin Probst // Future ) (Image credit: Collin Probst // Future ) (Image credit: Collin Probst // Future )

We were impressed with the overall performance of this bundle - and as far as I'm concerned, the best part about the set is the tri-fold keyboard.

Unlike many portable keyboards (and even a lot of laptops), it’s a full-sized model, so it includes a row of Fn keys and a numpad, which I feel absolutely essential for business professionals.

In use, this keyboard was surprisingly comfortable and easy to type on, even for extended writing sessions. Keycaps are sized at 16.5mm, scissor-switch style - so relatively quiet, but definitely not silent. Key depth travel is somewhat shallow at around 1.3 mm, which is in line with a laptop like the Acer Aspire 5 and deeper than a MacBook Pro.

The laptop stand is very practical, and we found it worked well for tablets and even larger laptops. It’s fair to say the mouse is a pretty standard office mouse. Sure, it feels good and it's responsive, but if you’re coming from a higher-end model like the MX Master 3, you’ll notice the difference. However, it undeniably gets the job done.

I don’t know about you, but stashing a mouse is one of my biggest bug-bears when using a mobile office since they’re often too bulky to properly fit into my laptop case.

For me, that’s the real highlight here. Individually, every piece of the set is good, though not outstanding. But the fact that they all nestle nicely inside the case, offering serious portability and versatility, is an absolute game-changer for anyone looking for a quick way to create a comfortable mobile office and working on the go. We found it seriously helped elevate ergonomics and functionality.