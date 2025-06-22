I'm a Prime Day expert - here are 31 early deals that are worth buying right now

Apple AirTag:

was $29

now $24.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24 ahead of Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.



You can also buy an Apple AirTag four-pack for $74.99