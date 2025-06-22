I'm a Prime Day expert - here are 31 early deals that are worth buying right now
No need to wait for July 8 - Amazon has deals you can shop today
If you haven't heard the news, Amazon has released the dates for its 2025 Prime Day sale, taking place from July 8 to July 11, a four-day event this year. Along with its announcement, Amazon also released early deals that you can shop for right now.
As a Prime Day expert (this will be my 8th year to cover the Amazon sale), I've spent the past week combing through Amazon's early sale to weed out the good from the bad. I've hand-picked 31 early Prime Day deals that are worth buying right now, using price history and comparing discounts on some of Amazon's best-selling and highly rated products.
My list includes record-low prices on TVs, smart home gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and headphones from brands like LG, Bissell, Keurig, Sony, and Apple. You can also find impressive discounts on Amazon's brand of tech devices, which are best-sellers during Prime Day.
A few of my favorite deals include Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for their lowest price yet of $99, the popular Ring Battery Doorbell bundled with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99, and the Chefman Trubofry air fryer on sale for $69.94.
Keep in mind that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, today's deals don't require a Prime membership - they're for everyone. If you want to prepare for the July sale and don't have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to next month's sale.
31 early Prime Day deals worth buying now
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.
Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $20 at the retailer today. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24 ahead of Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also buy an Apple AirTag four-pack for $74.99
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.
Amazon's best early Prime Day bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.
Amazon's Fire tablets are consistently a top seller during Prime Day, and the Fire HD 8 Plus is currently on sale for just $64.99. It features a large, bright 8-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an enhanced octa-core processor for seamless performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale features the top-rated Chefman air fryer for just $69.94 – a record-low price. The six-quart air fryer features Hi-Fry technology that delivers extra-crispy food and four one-touch cooking presets.
The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. Today's early Prime Day deal shaves $20 off the retail price.
One of my favorite early Prime Day deals is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.
The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer is now $20 off, marking its lowest price yet. It features four cooking modes, including Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp. The Ninja Crispi comes with 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass containers with heat-safe feet that protect the glass from cracking while cooking and also the surfaces you're cooking on.
Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.
Tineco vacuums are another Prime Day favorite, and Amazon has the top-rated iFloor 3 cordless wet-dry vacuum combo on sale for $199.90. The Tineco vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling both wet and dry messes in a single sweep.
One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.
$100 cheaper than the Apple Watch above, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fitness tool first and a smartwatch second: however, for under $200, it's a steal with blood oxygen monitoring, Fitness Age and Body Battery metrics, and even LiveTrack to keep you safe during activity.
Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.
Dyson vacuums are consistently best sellers during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has a $120 discount on the highly rated V8 Plus model. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Amazon is offering a free $30 gift card when you purchase the all-new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. The Sony headphones offer some of the best noise-cancelling technology in the industry, providing the impressive sound that Sony headphones are known for.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of 2023. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting, so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Amazon.
Save $100 on the latest Hero Black action camera from GoPro. Despite dropping to under $300 at the end of last year, this is the next best price it's ever been. Given that it's a limited-time deal, we recommend moving quickly if you're looking to up your game and capture breathtaking shots like never before.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to $569.99, which is a new record-low price.
