Get 50% off the outstanding Virtuoso RGB Wireless High Fidelity Gaming Headset from Corsair

As one of the leading developers and manufacturers of high-performance gear, including gaming mice, headsets, and keyboards, Corsair is known for its outstanding quality and top-notch performance.

Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS High-Fidelity Gaming Headset: was $199.99 now $99.99 A high-fidelity audio experience, all-day comfort from its premium memory foam earpads, and hyper-fast connectivity with SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. From the lightest footstep to the deepest bass tone, you’ll hear more of everything. A matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium drivers boasts a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz – double what you’d get from most gaming headsets. The deal is on carbon or white colorways and only available in the US through Corsair.com. Deal available till July 13

The Corsair returns policy is also very generous, with customers able to return items within 60 days of receiving them if they are unhappy. Returns are free, and customer service will provide a prepaid returns label if you get in touch.