Your Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is getting a big software update, and it's good news for gamers

Signify has released a firmware update for the Philips Hue Play Sync Box 8K

The update will particularly benefit PS5 and PS5 Pro owners

It also adds "seamless" compatibility for 3D content

If you have a Philips Hue Play setup at home, there's good news – a new software update is rolling out now for your Sync Box, and it's packed with features and fixes to improve your multimedia experience.

As Hueblog.com explains, firmware version 2.5.0 makes several changes that should be music to gamers' ears. For example, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K now works with Display Stream Compression (DSC), allowing 8K resolutions at 60Hz for the PS5 Pro.

In its release notes, Signify (the company behind Philips Hue) also promises optimized input source switching, which should reduce latency if you're using a PS5 connected to an LG TV.

3D content can now also be routed through the Sync Box 8K, with Signify promising "seamless compatibility" in case you're still holding onto your 2011 collection of 3D Blu-rays.

Bug patching

Signify has also fixed a bug that caused "issues with CEC power on/off functionality and auto off after 20 minutes" when the Sync Box's HDMI cable was connected to the second output of an AV receiver.

Automatic light syncing now works properly when the box is used in this configuration, too.

There is also new firmware for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K. This makes "general bug fixes and improvements," though Signify hasn't provided more specific details. Both updates are rolling out now, and you should receive the new firmware in the next few days (if you haven't already).

