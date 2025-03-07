Want to expand your Philips Hue setup? These 3 new lights will let you take it outdoors

Jazz up your yard ready for BBQ season

Couple looking at phone in front of Philips Hue Impress wall light
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
  • Philips Hue Impress outdoor lights are now available in the US
  • The three weather-resistant lights were previously only on sale in Europe
  • They're available from the Philips Hue online store, starting at $159.99

There's a new set of Philips Hue lights available in the US, specifically designed for use outdoors. The Impact series were previously only available in Europe, but they're now getting a wider launch, so you can use them to add a dash of light and color to your yard.

As Fabian of fan site Hueblog.com explains, the Philips Hue Impress series comprises three weather-resistant lights to brighten up your garden: the Impress Outdoor Wall Light, Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light, and Impress Pedestal Light.

All three are fitted with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, meaning you can set them to white light at a color temperature of your choice, or take your pick from 16 million RGB colors. You can use them on their own, or as part of a larger Hue setup.

Philips Hue Impress Pedestal Light in garden

You can install the low-voltage Philips Hue Impress Pedestal Light anywhere in your yard using the spike on the bottom (Image credit: Philips Hue)

Make a good impression

The standard Impress Outdoor Wall Light (priced at $159.99) is the only one of the set that's designed to be hard-wired into the wall so there are no visible exterior cables. It contains two Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, and its case measures 9.4 x 6.1 x 5 inches.

The Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light ($179.99) is a low-voltage light that's designed to be easy to install and extend yourself without the help of an electrician. As the name suggests, it's the larger of the two wall-mounted fixtures, measuring 11.7 x 6.8 x 8 inches.

The Impress Pedestal Light ($189.99) is another low-voltage unit that you can safely install yourself, and is held in place with a spike so you can position it anywhere you like outdoors. Its dimensions are 15.7 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches.

All three require a Philips Hue Bridge, which creates a mesh network that connects all your Hue lights, switches, sensors and cameras to your home Wi-Fi network, and to each other.

You might also like

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

