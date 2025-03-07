Want to expand your Philips Hue setup? These 3 new lights will let you take it outdoors

Philips Hue Impress outdoor lights are now available in the US

The three weather-resistant lights were previously only on sale in Europe

They're available from the Philips Hue online store, starting at $159.99

There's a new set of Philips Hue lights available in the US, specifically designed for use outdoors. The Impact series were previously only available in Europe, but they're now getting a wider launch, so you can use them to add a dash of light and color to your yard.

As Fabian of fan site Hueblog.com explains, the Philips Hue Impress series comprises three weather-resistant lights to brighten up your garden: the Impress Outdoor Wall Light, Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light, and Impress Pedestal Light.

All three are fitted with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, meaning you can set them to white light at a color temperature of your choice, or take your pick from 16 million RGB colors. You can use them on their own, or as part of a larger Hue setup.

You can install the low-voltage Philips Hue Impress Pedestal Light anywhere in your yard using the spike on the bottom (Image credit: Philips Hue)

Make a good impression

The standard Impress Outdoor Wall Light (priced at $159.99) is the only one of the set that's designed to be hard-wired into the wall so there are no visible exterior cables. It contains two Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, and its case measures 9.4 x 6.1 x 5 inches.

The Impress Wide Outdoor Wall Light ($179.99) is a low-voltage light that's designed to be easy to install and extend yourself without the help of an electrician. As the name suggests, it's the larger of the two wall-mounted fixtures, measuring 11.7 x 6.8 x 8 inches.

The Impress Pedestal Light ($189.99) is another low-voltage unit that you can safely install yourself, and is held in place with a spike so you can position it anywhere you like outdoors. Its dimensions are 15.7 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches.

All three require a Philips Hue Bridge, which creates a mesh network that connects all your Hue lights, switches, sensors and cameras to your home Wi-Fi network, and to each other.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors