Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements

You can now start recording manually from Philips Hue security cameras

It's also easier to manage Philips Hue lighting setups with multiple Bridges

Bluetooth users can change the icon of each light for easier identification

The Philips Hue app has just received a significant upgrade that makes it easier to manage your lights, and gives you more control over video recording if your home setup includes any of the company's security cameras. App version 5.37.1 is available to download now for iOS and Android devices.

The biggest change to the app is the ability to start recording video clips manually. Signify (the company behind the Philips Hue brand) makes some of the best home security cameras around when it comes to value and convenience, but until now their recording functionality has been fairly limited.

Previously, you could set your camera to send you a notification when it detects movement and record a 60-second video clip that's stored in the cloud for you to review later. Once you've received the app update, you'll also be able to trigger recording manually while watching live footage from a camera on your phone.

As fan site Hueblog.com explains, you'll notice a new icon in Live View, which you can tap to start and stop recording. Clips recorded manually will be saved to your phone rather than the cloud.

Get organized

The software update also makes it easier to organize your Philips Hue lights, whether you're controlling them using a Philips Hue Bridge or Bluetooth on your phone.

Each Philips Hue Bridge can control up to 50 lights, creating a mesh network that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network and to each other. That might be plenty, but if you have a large house, you may need a second Bridge to link them all.

With app version 5.37.1, you can now organize the Home tab by Bridge, and show the names of your Bridges as headings. This should make it easier to see and control the lights linked to each one. To give it a try, tap the ellipsis icon (...) to open the menu, then tap Edit Home Tab and select the Bridge Names icon.

Finally, if you control your Hue lights using Bluetooth, you can now change the icon for each one to make them easier to identify at a glance. To do so, select the Light card, then tap the ellipsis icon and choose Light Settings. It's a small change, but one that makes some of the best smart lights you can buy even better.