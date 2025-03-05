Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements

News
By
published

Organizing lights and recording video just got easier

Philips Hue lights being dimmed
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
  • You can now start recording manually from Philips Hue security cameras
  • It's also easier to manage Philips Hue lighting setups with multiple Bridges
  • Bluetooth users can change the icon of each light for easier identification

The Philips Hue app has just received a significant upgrade that makes it easier to manage your lights, and gives you more control over video recording if your home setup includes any of the company's security cameras. App version 5.37.1 is available to download now for iOS and Android devices.

The biggest change to the app is the ability to start recording video clips manually. Signify (the company behind the Philips Hue brand) makes some of the best home security cameras around when it comes to value and convenience, but until now their recording functionality has been fairly limited.

Previously, you could set your camera to send you a notification when it detects movement and record a 60-second video clip that's stored in the cloud for you to review later. Once you've received the app update, you'll also be able to trigger recording manually while watching live footage from a camera on your phone.

As fan site Hueblog.com explains, you'll notice a new icon in Live View, which you can tap to start and stop recording. Clips recorded manually will be saved to your phone rather than the cloud.

Get organized

The software update also makes it easier to organize your Philips Hue lights, whether you're controlling them using a Philips Hue Bridge or Bluetooth on your phone.

Each Philips Hue Bridge can control up to 50 lights, creating a mesh network that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network and to each other. That might be plenty, but if you have a large house, you may need a second Bridge to link them all.

With app version 5.37.1, you can now organize the Home tab by Bridge, and show the names of your Bridges as headings. This should make it easier to see and control the lights linked to each one. To give it a try, tap the ellipsis icon (...) to open the menu, then tap Edit Home Tab and select the Bridge Names icon.

Finally, if you control your Hue lights using Bluetooth, you can now change the icon for each one to make them easier to identify at a glance. To do so, select the Light card, then tap the ellipsis icon and choose Light Settings. It's a small change, but one that makes some of the best smart lights you can buy even better.

You might also like

See more News about The Home
TOPICS
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Philips Hue Xamento M
Do your Philips Hue lights keep forgetting your last settings? There's now a fix
Split image showing couple watching TV with purple Philips Hue lighting on the right, and TV with yellow Philips Hue lighting on the right
Your LG TV can now synchronize with Philips Hue lights without a pricey HDMI Sync Box
Screen grab of AI assistant in Philips Hue app
The Philips Hue app is getting a big upgrade this year, with a new generative AI assistant
IKEA TRÅDFRI Smart Light
Ikea's smart lights now offer one of Philips Hue's most compelling features
Philips Hue&#039;s new SmartThings integration
Philips Hue set to support the latest LG TVs, so you can turn your movies or games into a light show
A living room kitted out with Philips Hue Smart Lights in various lamps
Got Philips Hue lights? A free software update could turn them into motion sensors
Latest in Smart Lights
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
Philips Hue starter kit on purple background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar big savings&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits just hit a record-low price – and the best deal isn't at Amazon
Split image showing couple watching TV with purple Philips Hue lighting on the right, and TV with yellow Philips Hue lighting on the right
Your LG TV can now synchronize with Philips Hue lights without a pricey HDMI Sync Box
Pack of four Philips Hue light bulbs on purple background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
With Philips Hue light bulbs under $10 each at Amazon, I'm giving my home the ultimate spring glow-up
Govee smart lights on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Forget Philips Hue - these Presidents' Day smart light deals will get your home looking amazing for a fraction of the price
The LED light strip is lit up purple and has been coiled around a two-tone cement cylinder with the light&#039;s control box attached to the front.
My space is full of colorful lighting, but after testing this Govee LED strip light, I think I need some more
Latest in News
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
iPad Air M3
The new iPad Air M3 is good value – but I’d still buy this iPad Pro model instead
A piece of paper with the words &#039;an HBO Original film&#039; on it next to a pile of snow
Jesse Armstrong’s next HBO Original sounds like another Succession-style satire starring Steve Carrell and Jason Schwartzman
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Silver
A future Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a feature to stop you burning yourself on your morning coffee
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
More about smart lights
Philips Hue starter kit on purple background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar big savings&#039;

Philips Hue starter kits just hit a record-low price – and the best deal isn't at Amazon
The LED light strip is lit up purple and has been coiled around a two-tone cement cylinder with the light&#039;s control box attached to the front.

My space is full of colorful lighting, but after testing this Govee LED strip light, I think I need some more
Business software

Microsoft unveils even more AI agents - this time to help you clinch that big sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Business software
Microsoft unveils even more AI agents - this time to help you clinch that big sale
iPad Air M3
The new iPad Air M3 is good value – but I’d still buy this iPad Pro model instead
A piece of paper with the words &#039;an HBO Original film&#039; on it next to a pile of snow
Jesse Armstrong’s next HBO Original sounds like another Succession-style satire starring Steve Carrell and Jason Schwartzman
A collage image of Foggy Nelson sitting at a table and a close-up of Muse in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again viewers have two wild fan theories about Foggy Nelson and Muse after the Marvel TV show's debut, but I think there's only one that might be right
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Silver
A future Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a feature to stop you burning yourself on your morning coffee
Microsoft
Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
Android Auto
Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again
Ada Lovelace as a leader in Civilization 7.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 finally stops AI leaders from flooding your territory with armies of explorers
Image of Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs
AMD RX 9070 could struggle to compete with Nvidia 50-series GPUs according to latest tech demo