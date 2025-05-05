The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is the best TV accessory I’ve ever owned

Philips’ range of Hue Play gizmos have been illuminating my front room for years. I bought the company’s first HDMI sync box back in 2020, and now I’m lucky enough to have owned its 8K successor for the past six months. And let me tell you, it’s been a luscious light show treat.

While I still own this AV gadget’s 4K predecessor, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, the big problem with the original model is that it’s restricted to HDMI 2.0. That means you’re limited to a max signal output of 4K 60Hz. Now, while this obviously isn’t a big deal if you just watch the best Netflix movies on your TV, it’s far more of an issue if you want to play some of the best PS5 games on the PS5 Pro – more and more of which now support 4K 120fps modes.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K (catchy, right?) solves this problem by fully supporting HDMI 2.1, a feature found on most of the best TVs. Far more future-proofed than the older box, the new model can support both 8K 60Hz signals and, crucially for gamers, 4K 120Hz ones, too. As someone who owns one of the best gaming PCs, the latter is a massively welcome addition.

I’ll get to why the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is a dream piece of kit for the admittedly hugely niche market of gamers who play PC titles on a living room TV in a bit, though. In the meantime, let me tell you why watching movies and shows with a streaming device hooked up to the sync box provides instantly immersion-upping experiences.

By mimicking the on-screen colors of the content displayed on your screen, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K essentially makes the wall behind your TV an extension of your display.

Ramp up the intensity settings in the Philips Hue Play app on your smartphone or tablet and the subsequent light show that is beamed onto your wall – either via the company’s smart lights or one of its gradient lightstrips – creates the sensation of a larger screen area. During particularly colorful scenes the effect is pretty dang stunning.

Your mileage is obviously going to vary on the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K’s eye-catching light action. Yet if you dig smart lights, I’d be surprised if you didn’t adore this accessory’s seamless color syncing.

Performant but pricey

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K bests its predecessor by adding support for 4K 120Hz (and 8K 60Hz) pass-through on its HDMI 2.1 ports (Image credit: Future)

Responsive and capable of syncing on-screen action more accurately than the 4K model, the admittedly expensive 8K upgrade is better than the HDMI 2.0 version in pretty much every way. Although if you want to get the most out of Philips’ showy splitter, you’re looking at an outlay of $349/£299 for the device itself, then at least an additional $180/£150 for a Hue Play gradient lightstrip depending on the size of your TV. That’s a lot of cheddar cheese to illuminate your entertainment center.

There’s no denying the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is a niche device. Then again, you could make the same statement of any TV-related smart light accessories. From my perspective, though, now that I’m so accustomed to watching the action from my favorite movies and games being synced and then projected onto my lounge’s wall, I simply couldn’t part with my 8K sync box.

Not that I actually own an 8K display, of course. While the best 8K TVs are gradually becoming more aggressively priced, there’s such a dearth of worthwhile 8K content out there in 2025 that buying one still makes about as much sense as scuba diving with sharks in a pair of lead flippers. Unless you’re a dedicated gamer who is fortunate enough to own either a PS5 Pro or a seriously beefy PC, you’d probably be better off with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K that retails for around $250/£230.

To the more expensive 8K version's credit, it does bring quality of life improvements that can still be felt on a 4K set. For one thing, I’ve found the newer box is plagued with far less temporary screen blackouts when switching between devices. This is an annoying issue that crops up quite a lot on the older 4K HDMI sync box in my experience, and there’s no question the updated 8K version feels more reliable.

Over the last few months living with Philips’ latest sync box, I’ve also found it more accurately… well, “syncs” whatever you’re watching/playing. While the color-replicating results can be most keenly appreciated on a wall-mounted TV in a dark room, it’s still easy to make out distinct hues in a well-lit lounge during the day.

Sync or swim

Image 1 of 4 I don’t even like butternut squash yet my Philips sync box’s screen-mimicking colors have still left me drooling. (Image credit: Future) The wedding ceremony of Mon Mothma’s daughter in Andor season 2 squeezes a lot out of the Hue Play Sync Box 8K. (Image credit: Future) The endlessly vibrant action Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man provides is a perfect match for Philips’ device. (Image credit: Future) The eye-catching red and orange tones Havoc often delivers makes it a good movie to help flex the sync box’s muscles. (Image credit: Future)

I do the vast majority of my movie viewing and binge watching on the Apple TV 4K (2022). Crew Cupertino’s Ultra HD streaming box is capable of delivering incredible pictures, and on-screen action is made even more thrilling when piped through my Philips sync box.

Recently, I’ve been watching a bunch of films and shows across Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, with some of the subsequent sync experiences being nothing short of spellbinding. I’ve been dazzled by fiery shades of orange, be it with a delicious-looking butternut squash soup on Netflix’s Chef’s Table Legends or the legendary lightsaber duel on Mustafar in the recently released Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith.

My corneas have also been treated to a full-on optical tan thanks to frequent brilliantly bright flashes of color in Disney Plus’ Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man or the dizzying post-wedding rave scene in episode 3 of the pitch-perfect Andor season 2. As much as I value the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K elevating my gaming playthroughs, it’s upped my streaming sessions just as much.

There’s no getting around it, though. First and foremost, the premier HDMI smart light sync box on the market has primarily been designed with gamers in mind. If you’re a hardcore PS5 Pro player or can’t get enough of the best PC games, Philips’ device is a revelation.

A great gaming upgrade

Image 1 of 4 The warm colors of GTA V: Enhanced Edition’s LA-inspired Los Santos look superb beamed through this 8K sync box. (Image credit: Future) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster might be super-janky, but its colorful world is well suited to my Philips HDMI gadget. (Image credit: Future) The otherworldly diving adventures of Abzu look spectacular on PC through the Hue Play Sync Box 8K. (Image credit: Future) Prepare to singe your pupils the first time you drive through a blinding sandstorm in breezy arcade racer Forza Horizon 5. (Image credit: Future)

I may have been forced to sell my spleen to afford it, but hot damn the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is an astonishing GPU. The “supercar of graphics cards” can run PC games at ludicrously fast frame rates, and all that raw horsepower means I can enjoy some of my favorite titles in 4K at 120 frames per second. Even the most eye-alluring games on Sony’s supercharged PS5 Pro can’t match the visual splendour my high-end PC can provide.

Before I got the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K, PC gaming on my LG G3 OLED was a no-go due to the limitations of HDMI 2.0 on its 4K older sibling. Prior to selling semi-vital body parts to fund my 5090 purchase, I owned the RTX 4090 – a card that was still more than capable of running most modern PC games at 4K 120fps. Being restricted to 60 frames at 4K therefore meant I was never going to pair my old Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K with my gaming rig.

That’s obviously changed now that I have the 8K sync box in my life. The upgrade to HDMI 2.1 is a literal game-changer, and now I can enjoy games in Ultra HD at 120Hz, the max refresh rate my LG OLED supports.

And hoo-boy, have I enjoyed some great, light up my life PC playthroughs this year. It may be blighted with serious tech woes, but I still got a kick from staggering out into the almost blindingly green open world forests of the recent Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster. Stellar Xbox racer Forza Horizon 5 – which was just recently released on PS5 – also serves up the sort of searing hues Philips' new(ish) HDMI sync box revels in reproducing.

I’ve been so impressed with what the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K has added to my gaming sessions of late, I’ve taken the plunge and dragged my 65lb PC into my living room for daily usage – yes, I’m sad enough I actually jumped on my set of scales cradling it like a gigantic baby to weigh the thing. My poor, poor shattered knees.

Philips’ latest HDMI accessory is the best device I’ve ever paired with a TV. Not only has it made PC gaming on my main TV viable at long last, it also makes streaming shows on my 77-inch OLED screen a constant, immersion-adding pleasure.

Be it watching Tom Hardy’s detective prowl around inner city streets as cop car lights cause my sync box to alternate between startling shades of red and blue in Gareth Evans’ unflinching action flick Havoc on Netflix or being dazzled by the neon splendour of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is a knockout – albeit expensive – TV accessory.

My eyes can’t get enough of it.