You can now use AI to search for specific events recorded by your Ring Doorbell

When did that fox knock over your bins?

Person using Ring Smart Video Search on smartphone
(Image credit: Ring)
  • Smart Video Search lets you find specific events recorded by a Ring doorbell
  • The feature is AI-powered and lets you search using natural language
  • It's rolling out in public beta now for Ring Home subscribers in the UK

Your Ring doorbell just got smarter with a new feature that lets you search its video footage for specific events. Smart Video Search uses virtual language modeling (VLM) to let you search using natural language. If you want to find out when a fox trotted across your garden, or when a pizza delivery man with a red shirt arrived, you can just type your request into the app and see that snippet of video.

Smart Video Search is rolling out now in a public beta for Ring Home Premium subscribers. A Ring Home subscription already gives you package, person, and motion alerts, but the new tool makes it much easier to find a specific moment captured by your doorbell.

To find out more about what you get with Ring Home Premium, take a look at our guide do I need a Ring subscription?

Ring Battery Video Doorbell mounted on door

With Smart Video Search, you can pinpoint specific events captured by your Ring doorbell and check the footage (Image credit: Ring)

Get right to the point

Ring Smart Video Search can recognise specific animals, places, packages, people, vehicles, and even weather conditions. You can also search for events that happened within a particular time window, and for activities like jumping, running, and playing.

For example, you could look for the moment your kids came home from school, check to see if (and when) the dog decided to dig up your flower bed yesterday, or find out when it started raining. The tool has automatic moderation to prevent searches for anything inappropriate, offensive, or harmful.

Ring Home Premium subscribers get 24/7 recording, which is stored for seven days, and access to 180 days of video events. This top-tier subscription level also lets you watch footage from up to four cameras on one screen, receive alerts when a person or package is detected, and receive a call on your phone when someone rings the doorbell so you can speak to them directly.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

