You can now use AI to search for specific events recorded by your Ring Doorbell

- Smart Video Search lets you find specific events recorded by a Ring doorbell
- The feature is AI-powered and lets you search using natural language
- It's rolling out in public beta now for Ring Home subscribers in the UK
Your Ring doorbell just got smarter with a new feature that lets you search its video footage for specific events. Smart Video Search uses virtual language modeling (VLM) to let you search using natural language. If you want to find out when a fox trotted across your garden, or when a pizza delivery man with a red shirt arrived, you can just type your request into the app and see that snippet of video.
Smart Video Search is rolling out now in a public beta for Ring Home Premium subscribers. A Ring Home subscription already gives you package, person, and motion alerts, but the new tool makes it much easier to find a specific moment captured by your doorbell.
To find out more about what you get with Ring Home Premium, take a look at our guide do I need a Ring subscription?
Get right to the point
Ring Smart Video Search can recognise specific animals, places, packages, people, vehicles, and even weather conditions. You can also search for events that happened within a particular time window, and for activities like jumping, running, and playing.
For example, you could look for the moment your kids came home from school, check to see if (and when) the dog decided to dig up your flower bed yesterday, or find out when it started raining. The tool has automatic moderation to prevent searches for anything inappropriate, offensive, or harmful.
Ring Home Premium subscribers get 24/7 recording, which is stored for seven days, and access to 180 days of video events. This top-tier subscription level also lets you watch footage from up to four cameras on one screen, receive alerts when a person or package is detected, and receive a call on your phone when someone rings the doorbell so you can speak to them directly.
