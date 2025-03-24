Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it

News
By published

It's the logical next expansion after security cameras

Philips Hue
  • A new leak says that Philips Hue is working on a video doorbell
  • It would represent the next big expansion for the Philips Hue Secure lineup
  • Philips Hue already makes lights, contact sensors, and security cameras

While Philips Hue makes a treasure trove of lights, from simple bulbs to sophisticated fixtures, it also makes security cameras and connected wall plugs that are part of the smart home.

We just received our best look yet at what could be next from Philips Hue. As spotted by Hue Blog, Philips Hue has been working on a doorbell, and now the outlet has found images of the ‘Philips Hue Secure Doorbell’ in the latest app update.

That’s right, the competitive world of smart video doorbells might be getting a new entry, and for those already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, the plug-and-play aspect that the name alone teases, might be exciting enough.

philips hue secure camera

(Image credit: Signify)

Further, it would help to build out the current Philips Hue Secure lineup that currently consists of security cameras and contact sensors. All of which can be customized to work alongside Philips Hue smartlights.

As revealed in the images shared in this new report, Philips Hue doesn’t seem to be veering from the working formula for a video doorbell. The purported video doorbell from the brand will be a vertically tall rectangle with the physical camera lens and sensors up top and a large, circular ring button on the bottom.

If this turns out to be the case, Philips Hue’s video doorbell will fit right alongside the many other competing options, including the Ring video doorbell lineup. Additionally, the report notes it’ll have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, likely with the former for setup and the latter for connecting to the internet.

Hue Blog also notes that a QR code will be required for set-up, hinting that “the camera will probably transmit the video signals in encrypted form.” That’s good news for security, especially as this will provide a view from your front door looking outwards.

Like other video doorbells, Philips Hue’s Secure Doorbell will likely require a wired installation, meaning that it will not be able to run solely on batteries. This makes it a bit more limiting option for renters or folks without the necessary power wiring.

Considering the wired requirement, this doorbell could likely cause a chime on a pre-existing ring box that you might have installed in your home.

philips hue secure contactsensor

A look at a Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor on a door. (Image credit: Signify)

Either route, the latest specs, name, and first image – well, a digitally sketched depiction – of the Philips Hue first doorbell certainly build up the hype and tease a likely more premium option that is purpose-built to work well in the existing ecosystem. Considering that many Philips Hue products work with other smart home systems with a bridge, the doorbell should also play nicely with Amazon, Google, or Apple Home.

Of course, nothing is official until Philips Hue confirms it, and so far, the brand has not even teased that the doorbell is coming. Hue Blog has been reporting on the possibility of a doorbell from the brand for a good bit, but this most recent leak, courtesy of the Philips Hue app, is our best look yet. The report also notes a launch isn’t expected until later in 2025, likely in the Fall (August to October), so it might be several months before we hear anything official.

In the meantime, check out TechRadar’s list of the best video doorbells here.

You might also like

See more Smart Home News
TOPICS
Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
Screen grab of AI assistant in Philips Hue app
The Philips Hue app is getting a big upgrade this year, with a new generative AI assistant
Philips Hue
Setting up your Philips Hue lights is now quicker and easier than ever thanks to the latest app update
4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt installed on door
Philips' first Matter-compatible smart lock works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant seamlessly
A living room kitted out with Philips Hue Smart Lights in various lamps
Got Philips Hue lights? A free software update could turn them into motion sensors
Couple looking at phone in front of Philips Hue Impress wall light
Want to expand your Philips Hue setup? These 3 new lights will let you take it outdoors
Latest in Smart Home
Philips Hue
Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
Philips Hue
Setting up your Philips Hue lights is now quicker and easier than ever thanks to the latest app update
Two Ring video doorbells on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Ring doorbells and cameras crash to record-low prices in Amazon sale
Alexa privacy
Amazon's big Alexa voice processing change may not be the privacy nightmare you think it is
Latest in News
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Philips Hue
Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
Cassian Andor looking nervously over his shoulder in Andor season 2
New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser
More about smart home
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty

You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
The Netgear Meural Canvas II showing a photo of rocky cliffs and an azure sea. It&#039;s surrounded by a plant and some patterned candle holders.

I spent several weeks reviewing this massive 27-inch digital art frame – this is the reason I think it’s worth that high price
SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC

This mini PC with the incredible Strix Halo APU is yet another sign AMD may have given up on big brands for bleeding edge tech
See more latest
Most Popular
SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC
This mini PC with the incredible Strix Halo APU is yet another sign AMD may have given up on big brands for bleeding edge tech
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
Dell Pro Max with GB300
HP and Dell's latest Nvidia powered PCs are likely to be some of the most expensive workstations ever launched
Shape of Russia filled with Russian flag-colored internet codes on a black hacking background
A new wave of blocks in Russia targets VPN apps and Cloudflare subnets
An abstract image of digital security.
Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space
Cassian Andor looking nervously over his shoulder in Andor season 2
New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser