Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it

A new leak says that Philips Hue is working on a video doorbell

It would represent the next big expansion for the Philips Hue Secure lineup

Philips Hue already makes lights, contact sensors, and security cameras

While Philips Hue makes a treasure trove of lights, from simple bulbs to sophisticated fixtures, it also makes security cameras and connected wall plugs that are part of the smart home.

We just received our best look yet at what could be next from Philips Hue. As spotted by Hue Blog , Philips Hue has been working on a doorbell, and now the outlet has found images of the ‘Philips Hue Secure Doorbell’ in the latest app update.

That’s right, the competitive world of smart video doorbells might be getting a new entry, and for those already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, the plug-and-play aspect that the name alone teases, might be exciting enough.

(Image credit: Signify)

Further, it would help to build out the current Philips Hue Secure lineup that currently consists of security cameras and contact sensors. All of which can be customized to work alongside Philips Hue smartlights.

As revealed in the images shared in this new report, Philips Hue doesn’t seem to be veering from the working formula for a video doorbell. The purported video doorbell from the brand will be a vertically tall rectangle with the physical camera lens and sensors up top and a large, circular ring button on the bottom.

If this turns out to be the case, Philips Hue’s video doorbell will fit right alongside the many other competing options, including the Ring video doorbell lineup. Additionally, the report notes it’ll have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, likely with the former for setup and the latter for connecting to the internet.

Hue Blog also notes that a QR code will be required for set-up, hinting that “the camera will probably transmit the video signals in encrypted form.” That’s good news for security, especially as this will provide a view from your front door looking outwards.

Like other video doorbells, Philips Hue’s Secure Doorbell will likely require a wired installation, meaning that it will not be able to run solely on batteries. This makes it a bit more limiting option for renters or folks without the necessary power wiring.

Considering the wired requirement, this doorbell could likely cause a chime on a pre-existing ring box that you might have installed in your home.

A look at a Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor on a door. (Image credit: Signify)

Either route, the latest specs, name, and first image – well, a digitally sketched depiction – of the Philips Hue first doorbell certainly build up the hype and tease a likely more premium option that is purpose-built to work well in the existing ecosystem. Considering that many Philips Hue products work with other smart home systems with a bridge, the doorbell should also play nicely with Amazon, Google, or Apple Home.

Of course, nothing is official until Philips Hue confirms it, and so far, the brand has not even teased that the doorbell is coming. Hue Blog has been reporting on the possibility of a doorbell from the brand for a good bit, but this most recent leak, courtesy of the Philips Hue app, is our best look yet. The report also notes a launch isn’t expected until later in 2025, likely in the Fall (August to October), so it might be several months before we hear anything official.

In the meantime, check out TechRadar’s list of the best video doorbells here .