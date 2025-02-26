A new leak claims Apple’s smart doorbell will have MagSafe compatibility

This could allow it to be wirelessly recharged, but there are few details

The doorbell is also expected to feature Face ID security

There are several great ways you can use Face ID to improve your security, such as unlocking your iPhone and confirming purchases. But there’s one device that feels like a natural fit for Face ID: a smart doorbell. Apple is rumored to be building just such a device, and a new leak has claimed that it will add a few intriguing extra features that rivals won’t be able to match.

The leaker Kosutami has claimed in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) that the smart doorbell could find a way to integrate Apple’s MagSafe tech. Kosutami has been correct about future Apple products (like the iPhone 16 Pro), but they've also had some misses as well – so it's worth taking these rumors with several helpings of salt.

“There’s something Apple ringing on your door,” the leaker posted, followed up by the tidbit, “MagSafe on your door, it rings.” MagSafe enables accessories to magnetically attach to all the best iPhones, and it can also be used for wireless charging.

That’s not all. Both posts were preceded by Kosutami writing the following cryptic post: “Guess what, home accessories is knocking your door! And you can hear from next generation AirPods Pro!”

While Kosutami didn’t mention Face ID, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has previously alleged that Apple will work the facial recognition technology into its smart doorbell product. Gurman believes the doorbell will support Apple’s upcoming Proxima Wi-Fi chip and the Thread wireless standard.

A smart home push

(Image credit: Arlo)

If both Gurman and Kosutami are correct, Apple’s rumored smart doorbell could come with a range of features seen in other Apple products. That makes a lot of sense, as Apple often borrows features from across its product lineup when upgrading products and releasing new devices. And in the case of a doorbell, elements like Face ID and AirPods Pro compatibility make a lot of sense.

For instance, you could use Face ID to ensure that the door only unlocks for you, keeping your home safe and shutting out would-be intruders. It would also be a lot more convenient than using a key or even an existing smart lock solution like tapping an Apple Watch onto a sensor.

The AirPods Pro tie-in, meanwhile, might allow people to communicate via the doorbell. When wearing AirPods Pro, for instance, you might get an audio alert that a person is at the door. You’d then be able to communicate with them using just your earphones.

What’s a little more unclear is how MagSafe might be applied to the doorbell. Kosutami’s post might imply that you will be able to wirelessly charge the doorbell using a MagSafe-compatible charging puck, but the leaker didn’t go into detail on this point. Attaching the doorbell to a wall using MagSafe doesn’t make much sense, as it would be very easy to detach and steal.

With Apple reportedly developing several smart home hubs and a home security camera in addition to the smart doorbell, it looks like the company is planning to make a serious push into the smart home market. Gurman believes the doorbell won’t launch until 2026 at the earliest, but it could make quite a splash when it eventually lands.