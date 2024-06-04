Lies of P is getting a limited edition SSD from SK hynix

Neowiz and SK hynix have announced a new collaboration for a Lies of P Solid State Drive (SSD).

The Limited Edition Lies of P T31 SSD is set to arrive this summer, with a design specifically themed after one of the best soulike games that launched in 2023.

The Tube T31 from SK hynix, which was first released earlier this year in March, is an ultra-lightweight, compact, stick-type SSD that can be used without a cable by directly plugging it into USB-A ports.

This latest limited edition version is 1TB in size and comes in two styles, with two distinct pieces of artwork featuring the iconic Legion Arm from Lies of P.

One is red and looks to be designed after the Flameberg Legion Arm, while the blue variant seems to be inspired by the Fulminis Legion Arm.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SK hynix) (Image credit: SK hynix)

Both SSDs are fully compatible with PC and console, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series , Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, allowing players to keep extra storage and transfer files between systems. It can also run on a range of PCs and supports up to 10Gbps transfer speeds with the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface.

The Limited Edition Lies of P T31 SSD doesn't have a release date just yet, but an announcement should arrive soon.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In TechRadar Gaming's review of Lies of P, managing editor Rob Dwiar rated the game four stars, calling the game "as slick and well-done as it is dark and mysterious".

"With weighty combat, cool weapons and tools, and some exquisite - though very creepy - enemy design, it’ll scratch the ‘souls’ itch for many, despite a few blemishes," he said.