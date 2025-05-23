The Patriot P400 2TB is a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD designed for fast load times and steady performance, and right now you can get the Patriot P400 2TB for $102.99 (was $119.42) at Amazon.

The SSD uses the NVMe 2.0 protocol and supports sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,800MB/s. That kind of speed can help with large file transfers and running creative software. It's meant for everything from video editing to gaming (it's compatible with the PS5) to general high-speed storage needs, making it a strong contender among the best SSDs for demanding applications and one worth checking out in the Memorial Day sales.

This drive comes in the M.2 2280 form factor and fits into most modern desktop and laptop motherboards with an open M.2 slot. It includes a slim graphene heatshield, which helps pull heat away from the drive, so it can keep performing during longer sessions. It also supports thermal throttling, which keeps temperatures in check when needed.

Today's best Patriot P400 2TB deal

The P400 offers features like end-to-end datapath protection and SmartECC, which are designed to help reduce the risk of data errors.

It has a total write endurance of 1800TB and comes with a five-year warranty, putting it in line with other SSDs in its category in terms of lifespan.

Compatible with Windows 7 through Windows 11, the drive may need a driver for older systems, but for most users, installation should be problem free. And it's also compatible with the PlayStation 5 if you're looking for the best SSDs for PS5 that won't break the bank.

The 2TB Patriot P400 is currently priced at $102.99 at Amazon, down from its original $119.42. The 1TB Lite and 2TB Lite versions - which are slower and offer lower power consumption - are also currently discounted, with the 1TB Lite at $55.99 (was $67.33) and the 2TB Lite at $101.99 (was $119.42).