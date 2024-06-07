Silent Hill creator’s next game releases in November

In big news for horror game fans, Summer Game Fest 2024 has brought a wealth of new details about Slitterhead, a new horror game from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama.

Developed by Toyama’s indie studio Bokeh Game Studio, Slitterhead already looks like it could be the perfect thing to scratch your horror itch. Its first gameplay trailer shows off some seriously horrifying mutated creatures and gives us an early look at the game’s combat - which seems to focus quite heavily on dodging and parrying incoming attacks.

The game also seems to feature some kind of possession mechanic, showing a red-eyed character taking control of various civilians to help fight nearby monsters. You can see the trailer for yourself below.

It ends with the confirmation of a release date: November 8, 2024. The trailer also states the game will come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

This story is still developing and my hands can only type so fast, please stay tuned for more information soon.

You might also like...