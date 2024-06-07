Alan Wake 2’s first expansion arrives tomorrow

Survival horror game fans are absolutely feasting on some seriously juicy reveals from Summer Game Fest 2024 including the first bit of new expansion content for the excellent Alan Wake 2.

The Night Springs DLC will feature three episodes each centered around alternate versions of characters from Alan Wake 2 or other titles by developer Remedy Entertainment. This includes the arrival of Jesse Faden, the protagonist of Control, who we see fighting shadowy creatures.

Best of all, the expansion will be available tomorrow (June 8, 2024). It is included as part of the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition or Deluxe Upgrade. The arrival of the expansion comes alongside the announcement of new physical editions of both the standard and deluxe versions of the game, which is fantastic news for collectors eager to get their hands on a tangible version of the previously digital-only release.

We were big fans of the base game in our Alan Wake 2 review when it released in October last year, calling it a “once-in-a-generation scarefest” and praising its beautiful art direction and thought-provoking story. Alan Wake 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC.

