If you want to say goodbye to back pain and upgrade your PC or console set-up with a high-quality gaming chair, then look no further than the latest Secretlab sale.

The brand has slashed the price of a wide range of gaming chairs in both the US and UK, though there's one in particularly that has caught our eye.

I'm talking about the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition, which has been discounted for the very first time. It's now just $749 (was $799) at Secretlab in the US, or only £619 (was £669) at Secretlab in the UK.

You might be thinking that that's a lot to spend on a chair, but this is one of the comfiest models that we've ever tested. Read on for everything that you need to know.

Today's best gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition: was $799 now $749 at Secretlab This comfy Secretlab seat has been discounted for the very first time, with a respectable $50 off. It features a range of new 'NanoGen' materials, including a super soft leatherette. The larger XL variant has also been discounted by $50, and now down to $799. Read more ▼

Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition: was £669 now £619 at Secretlab You can save £50 on the chair if you're in the UK as part of Secretlab's Back to School sale. You're getting those seriously comfy materials on the classic design of the Secretlab Titan Evo. As in the US, the XL version is discounted by the same amount, too. Read more ▼

We described the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition as "exceptionally comfortable" in our review, praising the wealth of comfy new materials.

Its flagship feature is a super soft leatherette that's impressively plush to the touch but still provides plenty of support. There are few gaming chairs out there that are this comfortable, but it does come at a high price.

Luckily, much of that is justified by the excellence of the Titan Evo design. It's incredibly straightforward to assemble and constructed with seriously quality components that should mean that it lasts for years to come.

The chair is also backed up by a three-year warranty, which you can boost up to five years - provided you take a few moments to fill in a form and post a photo of the chair to social media.

Although designed for gaming, it's also perfect for home office use thanks to the support offered by adjustable four-way lumbar support.