Praise be to the bum gods! The unbelievably comfortable Herman Miller Embody gaming chair - a seat I would happily expire in - has got 25% off its price ahead of the main Black Friday deals that next week will bring!

This is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming seat this Black Friday and to go for a premium product - and it's available on both sides of the Atlantic right now too.

In the US, gaming chair shoppers can head to Herman Miller directly and bag the Embody x Logitech model for $1,533.75 right now (was $2,045). In the UK, the price of the chair with this 25% discount is now £1,286.25, which is a far cry from its £1,715 list price.

Now, there's no denying that this is still a whole heap of change. However, this is literally one of the finest gaming and office chairs man has made. I am lucky enough to use one every day, and I cannot imagine life without it.

The chunky discount really does help, plus it's got a 12-year warranty to give peace of mind too.

Save $511.25 Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair: was $2,045 now $1,533.75 at Herman Miller US folks can head straight to Herman Miller's own site and get the brilliant Embody gaming chair for a little over $1,500 compared it its list price of north-of-$2,000. It's a big investment, but you will not regret it.

I'm lucky enough to use a Herman Miller x Logitech Embody every day for work and play, and have done so for almost four years now.

As a result, I can personally attest to its excellence and jump at any chance I can to recommend it for its comfort, support, and ergonomics.

It really is one of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there.

