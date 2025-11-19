Make 2026 the year of good gaming posture and grab this premium Herman Miller gaming chair for 25% off ahead of Black Friday

By published

A quality investment for your rear

A Herman Miller x Logitech Embody gaming chair on a green background with white price cut text
(Image credit: Future/Herman Miller)

Praise be to the bum gods! The unbelievably comfortable Herman Miller Embody gaming chair - a seat I would happily expire in - has got 25% off its price ahead of the main Black Friday deals that next week will bring!

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair
Save $511.25
Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair: was $2,045 now $1,533.75 at Herman Miller

US folks can head straight to Herman Miller's own site and get the brilliant Embody gaming chair for a little over $1,500 compared it its list price of north-of-$2,000. It's a big investment, but you will not regret it.

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair
Save £428.75
Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair: was £1,715 now £1,286.25 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

The price of the Herman Miller x Logitech chair in the UK is also slashed by 25% right now, and comes crashing down to a bit over £1,200 - a saving of more than 400 quid!

I'm lucky enough to use a Herman Miller x Logitech Embody every day for work and play, and have done so for almost four years now.

As a result, I can personally attest to its excellence and jump at any chance I can to recommend it for its comfort, support, and ergonomics.

It really is one of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there.

Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

