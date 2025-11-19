Praise be to the bum gods! The unbelievably comfortable Herman Miller Embody gaming chair - a seat I would happily expire in - has got 25% off its price ahead of the main Black Friday deals that next week will bring!
• See all Black Friday deals at Herman Miller
This is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming seat this Black Friday and to go for a premium product - and it's available on both sides of the Atlantic right now too.
In the US, gaming chair shoppers can head to Herman Miller directly and bag the Embody x Logitech model for $1,533.75 right now (was $2,045). In the UK, the price of the chair with this 25% discount is now £1,286.25, which is a far cry from its £1,715 list price.
Now, there's no denying that this is still a whole heap of change. However, this is literally one of the finest gaming and office chairs man has made. I am lucky enough to use one every day, and I cannot imagine life without it.
The chunky discount really does help, plus it's got a 12-year warranty to give peace of mind too.
Today's best gaming chair deal
US folks can head straight to Herman Miller's own site and get the brilliant Embody gaming chair for a little over $1,500 compared it its list price of north-of-$2,000. It's a big investment, but you will not regret it.
The price of the Herman Miller x Logitech chair in the UK is also slashed by 25% right now, and comes crashing down to a bit over £1,200 - a saving of more than 400 quid!
I'm lucky enough to use a Herman Miller x Logitech Embody every day for work and play, and have done so for almost four years now.
As a result, I can personally attest to its excellence and jump at any chance I can to recommend it for its comfort, support, and ergonomics.
It really is one of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $119
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lenovo: 45% off laptops & tablets
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances, holiday decor & tools
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off appliances, TVs & phones
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, clothing & furniture
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off latest iPhone 17
- Walmart: furniture, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
- Wayfair: 54% off Christmas, furniture & decor
Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales
- Amazon: up to 66% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to £500 off Dyson, Bosch & Hisense
- Argos: up to 50% off appliances, tech & toys
- Boots: save on 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: deals on Ninja, Shark & Lenovo
- Dell: laptops from £279
- Dyson: up to £550 off vacuums
- EE: Switch 2 bundles from £20/month
- John Lewis: up to 50% off tech & fashion
- Lego: sets & accessories from £2.99
- Samsung: deals on appliances & phones
- Very: up to 40% off tech, toys & fashion
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.