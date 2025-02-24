The new Sigma BF is a boldly minimalist full-frame camera that looks as beautiful as it does impractical – I wish it had this one feature
Bold design is an understatement
- Sigma's minimalist BF is machined from a single piece of aluminum
- It features Sigma's L-mount and a 24MP full-frame sensor with 6K video
- There's only 230GB of internal storage, and no memory card slot
Sigma has clearly had fun designing its new BF full-frame mirrorless camera, stripping the user experience right back to the basics. It's made in Japan, but adopts Scandinavian minimalist design and then ups the ante.
As Sigma writes, the BF is a "radically simple camera that evokes the essence of photography". This is no boring black box with full-frame sensor like we tend to get from Sony, Canon, Nikon and Panasonic – it is indeed something radically different, and I respect Sigma for its boldness, even if the BF might be easy on the eye over practical in the hand.
The BF should be as tough as they come – it's machined from a single piece of aluminum, a process which Sigma says takes over seven hours. It measures just 5.1 x 2.9 x 1.4in / 130.1 x 72.8 x 36.8mm and tips the scales at 15.7oz / 446g (with battery), and accepts L-mount lenses, of which there are many, making it suitable as an everyday camera.
There are two colors to choose between: silver or black. Alongside the camera, Sigma unveiled silver versions of its I-series of contemporary lenses to match the look of the silver option. The camera's list price is $1,999, which is pretty competitive considering the materials and craftsmanship involved. We'll update this article with UK and Australia pricing when we get that info.
Within its sleek exterior, the Sigma BF houses a full-frame 24MP sensor with 6K video capabilities and an electronic shutter only – there's no mechanical shutter. A scan of the camera's features suggests that the Sigma BF is pretty similar to the Panasonic Lumix S9, which is another compact full-frame mirrorless camera.
I tested the Lumix S9, and I felt that Panasonic had made one compromise too many in the service of keeping things simple for me to truly enjoy its handling (even if a firmware update improved matters somewhat), and Sigma's BF is intentionally even simpler. I've not had my hands on the camera yet, but I have developed a few thoughts already.
It's bold, exciting – and limited
Alongside the BF camera, Sigma unveiled two lenses; the 300-600mm F4 DG OS for full-frame cameras, and the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS for APS-C cameras. The 300-600mm professional lens costs $5,999, while the 16-300mm is the world's first mirrorless lens with 18.8x optical zoom, and costs $699. Both lenses ship in April. Again, UK and Australia pricing is TBC.
I fully respect that in order to create a radically simple camera, some features have to go. I'm also writing as a seasoned photographer who's used to enjoying the number and variety of controls that complex cameras offer, even if a personal favorite is the wonderfully simple Hasselblad X2D 100C. But I can already sense that the Sigma BF is a camera that I'll enjoy looking at more than shooting with.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
For me, the challenge with using the BF will be composing images. There's no viewfinder, which is a big minus for me given that the BF is a photography-first camera. This is compounded by the 3.15-inch 2.1M dot touchscreen, which is fixed – you can't flip it out or spin it around for easy viewing at awkward angles.
Such limitations are the price we pay for a radically minimalist camera. Still, I'm intrigued by the Sigma BF, and it could well be one of 2025's standout cameras. I love how its menus and controls are stripped back to what you need the most – there are just four buttons to access basic exposure settings and playback, all controlled just with one finger, together with a small rear LCD display which displays your most recent changed setting. Check out Sigma's Youtube video below for a closer look at how the controls work.
Around the sides and underside, there's just single loop for a wrist strap, a tripod mount, a removable battery and a USB-C port; no other ports for headphones and mic inputs. This is as simple as it comes. In fact, there isn't even a memory card slot – instead there's 230GB of internal storage only.
I don't much mind of any of those omissions, and nor do I mind that sleek front with no grip. After all, this is a camera that's designed for small lenses and for everyday photography.
For me, it's the lack of viewfinder and fixed rear screen that are dealbreakers. What do you think of the new Sigma BF? Let me know in the comments below.
You might also like
- I’ve tested all 4 of Sigma’s bargain f/1.4 primes for Canon cameras – here’s how to decide which one to buy
- Leica could launch a controversial M-series camera this year with a new kind of viewfinder – it sounds like function over soul
- Best full-frame mirrorless camera 2025: top options from Canon, Sony, Nikon and more
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
We rate the Nikon Z6 III as the best camera for most people and it's back down to a record-low price today
The Nikon Z8 is now so cheap in this Presidents' Day deal, that you could get two for the price of one Sony A1 II