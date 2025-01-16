Leica’s new SL3-S is its fastest-ever mirrorless camera, and it's inspired by our favorite 6K Lumix video camera
Lumix S5 II core features, premium Leica clothing
- New full-frame Leica SL3-S shoots 24MP stills and 6K video
- Many of its core features are similar to those in the Panasonic Lumix S5 II / S5 IIx
- This is Leica's fastest hybrid camera yet
Leica has announced the new Leica SL3-S, a follow-up to the high-resolution 61MP Leica SL3 – which we rated as Leica's best L-mount camera in our review – and a speedier package for hybrid shooters, capable of 24MP stills up to 30fps, and 6K open gate 10-bit video.
Many of its core specs are similar to those of the Panasonic Lumix S5 II / S5 IIX, which tops our list of best video cameras; the key differences are that the SL3-S is made in Germany, and offers a minimalist design and premium handling, plus a few unique features that impact the shooting experience.
You'd expect the SL3-S to feel premium – the full-frame mirrorless camera enters the market today for $5,295 / £4,500 (AU$ price TBC), which is roughly double what you'd expect to pay for the Lumix S5 II / S5 IIx. So is the new SL3-S worth it?
A long-standing alliance, but are these Lumix-inspired models worth it?
Leica and Panasonic's alliance is well established, whether it's the Leica D-Lux 8 premium compact with Micro Four Thirds sensor, which has the same photo and video capabilities as the Lumix LX100 II, or the new full-frame L-mount SL3-S, which is a premium-feel Lumix S5 II / S5 IIx.
The latest camera, the SL3-S, only fuels rumors of a high-resolution Panasonic Lumix S1R II, which could be based on Leica's SL3 and would likely be around half the SL3's $6,995 / £5,920 / AU$11,690 cost.
So, if you can pick up a comparable Lumix model for around half the price, are Leica's red-dot cameras worth it? We're currently carrying out our in-depth review of the Leica SL3-S, so we can't comment directly. However, having used all the latest Leicas, including those with shared Lumix tech, there's definitely a case for going Leica, if you can afford it.
If you're a filmmaker who doesn't mind the rather plain Lumix S5 II / S5 IIx design and would rather save some cash, Panasonic is clearly better value. However, Leica cameras, such as the SL3-S, offer something unique, with minimalist layout and menus that simplify the shooting experience. I rated the Q3 as my favorite camera in 2023 – the premium compact is a joy to shoot with.
The SL3-S is also an IP54-rated camera with stylish all-metal body, packing a few features to further set it apart from the Lumix S5 II / S5 IIx. It's Leica's first SL-series camera equipped with content credentials, which debuted in the Leica M11-P, to protect the authenticity of digital images. It also accepts the faster CFExpress Type B memory card type in addition to SD, plus of course it has Leica's own Maestro processor and latest-generation phase-detection autofocus.
If you've only shot on Leica, the SL3-S will deliver speed that you've never experienced before, plus powerful video features such as 6K open gate video recording which enables vertical shooting in 4K without loss of quality. You'll be able to find out more in our full review, coming soon.
