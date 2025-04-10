Here's where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – UK fans can buy the pad, but US gamers have to wait

Alongside the wider Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders that have gone live in some territories recently, fans where stock is available can also pre-order the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Given how it looks and what it offers to players looking to play their Nintendo Switch predominantly in docked mode, this is a tempting pre-order opportunity ahead of the console's June 5 launch.

We're huge controller fans at TechRadar Gaming and the original Switch Pro Controller is one of our favorite Switch controllers on the market.

As a result, we've anticipated that loads of folks are going to want to know where to buy and pre-order the Switch 2 Pro controller, and that's what I'm here to service.

As folks may well know, US pre-orders remain delayed on that side of the Atlantic, and that goes for the Switch 2 accessories too. I'll still include those links below though for posterity and convenience of bookmarking. For reference, the pad is set to cost $79.99 in the USA and £74.99 in the UK.

Plus, I'll update this page as and when I can after we hear anything about US and Canadian pre-orders going live. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live coverage for up-to-the-minute news.

Otherwise, if you're just here for Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-order information and links, read on to see where you can buy it!

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders - UK

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Amazon Old reliable Amazon has pre-order stock of the Switch 2 Pro Controller and is our recommendation for the best place to pre-order the pad.

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Argos Argos has been one of the best stockists of the Switch 2 console since it opened its pre-orders and it's also a great place to get the Switch 2 Pro Controller from too.

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at very.co.uk Very has been a stalwart of Switch 2 pre-orders recently and the Pro Controller is no exception to that. Nail it at the retailer now.

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at The Game Collection The Game Collection is a great place to shop away from the 'big boy' retailers and also has its own reward points system to take advantage of for future purchases.

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2: £74.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo has steady pre-order stock for the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and you can even save a whole 14 pence by going there!

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at My Nintendo Store UK Go straight to the source and bag your Switch 2 Pro Controller from Nintendo itself. I did see this go out of stock recently at the My Nintendo Store, so that's something to bear in mind.

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at GAME UK Game hasn't had much console stock at all, but in good news, it is offering Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders which are readily available at the website now.

Pre-order now Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at smythstoys.com You can get the Switch 2 Pro Controller delivered to you at home from Smyths Toys or order it for click-and-collect at any one of its bricks and mortar stores.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at John Lewis John Lewis had a steady stock of all the accessories recently but has gone out of stock for the new Pro Controller - one to keep checking back on if you want to pick it up from there.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: at EE The EE Store has a console bundle for sale right now that includes the Switch 2 Pro Controller so while the product isn't there right now, my guess is that it will be soon if the retailer can sell stock in bundles.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: at Currys Mobile Currys hasn't got anything about the Nintendo Switch 2 up on its website yet, but when the Switch 2 Pro controller appears, it'll be on this page.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders - US

NOTE: All US Switch 2 pre-orders including the Switch 2 Pro Controller are delayed so stock is not available yet. We're still providing the best links we can below though so you can bookmark them and get in position as soon as pre-orders drop.

Details TBC Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon You always have to check and bookmark Amazon - this is the best link to use for now, but we'll update it with the precise listing page when the controller goes live there.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 Pro Controller page is up and visible and everything seems in order - apart from being able to actually pre-order it obviously. An easy bookmark for the future, though.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79.99 at Target Target too has its listing page up and ready to go so is another to bookmark and keep checking in anticipation of a pre-order update from Nintendo.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79.99 at GameStop GameStop is also poised and ready to go with its Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-order page live. You can also use this page to sign up for pre-order updates from the retailer.s

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: $79.99 at Best Buy Best Buy also has its listing page live but obviously there's nothing one can do with it just yet. Another easy bookmark though, and one to keep checking.

Delayed Nintendo Switch 2: $79.99 at nintendo.com The official My Nintendo Store in the US has the Switch 2 Pro Controller page up but currently states 'Releases June 5'. This is of course true, but there is no pre-order info or even 'coming soon' messaging yet.

Check for listing Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: at Newegg A rank outsider for Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders, I'll admit, but it never hurts to keep tabs on this tech retailer.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: at antonline Probably even more of an outsider than Newegg, Antonline has had a decent track record with major console stock in recent months and years so is one to look out for when things do kick-off.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders - Rest of the world

If you're looking for a bird's eye view of prices, or aren't based in the UK or USA, then check out our price-finding tech below which will automatically show the latest and lowest price no matter where you are in the world.