Logitech Lift review

Not only does the wireless Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse put our hand in a more natural, neutral position to prioritize well-being, but it also offers a lot of productivity-minded features – most of them available via the Options+ app – saving you time and frustration when working.

Logitech Lift: One-minute review

The ergonomics of the Logitech Lift vertical mouse make toiling away on the computer for hours on end just a little easier – and much less painful. The way we work at our computers often puts our bodies in unnatural positions, so having any peripheral, whether a chair, keyboard, or mouse, that can mitigate that can only be advantageous to our overall health.

The Logitech Lift is more than just an ergonomic mouse , however. This feature-filled productivity peripheral comes with the kind of built-in utility that can also save time and help streamline your work process. Now, that’s something that we’re all about.

In general, the Logitech Lift is a fantastic addition to any work-from-home or office setup. Unless you need gaming-specific features, its ergonomics and feature set – not to mention ease of use once you get over the learning curve of using a vertical mouse – puts the Logitech Lift in rare company. It’s certainly earned its spot in our best mouse list.

Logitech Lift: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $69 (£69, AU$129)

$69 (£69, AU$129) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Logitech Lift: SPECS Interface: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C

Ergonomics: Right-handed (available for left-handed users as well)

Buttons: Six

DPI: 4,000

Switches: Not specified

Weight: 4.4oz (125g)

The Logitech Lift is affordable with its $69 / £69 / AU$129 price of entry. However, so are the few other ergonomic vertical mice out there. Anker has a vertical mouse, for instance, that only costs about $30 / £30, though, to be fair, it’s much more limited in functionality. There’s also the Lift’s big brother, the Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Mouse, which is priced at just $20 / £20 more. Of course, that’s essentially the Lift for bigger hands.

Still, the Lift provides plenty of value, and that’s more apparent when you think about the potential cost of developing a wrist injury. Working at a computer for hours each day does take its toll. Though you always have the option to spend as little as $10 / £10 on a mouse, you’ll be giving up that ergonomic vertical form factor and the features the Lift offers.

Value: 5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Logitech Lift: Design and features

Meant to put your hand in a more natural resting position

Connectivity button isn’t the most accessible

Software offers a whole new level of functionality

The Logitech Lift is an attractive-if-unusual-looking mouse in whichever color you choose – rose, graphite or off-white (though only the graphite version is available for lefties). Since its form factor is meant for small or medium-sized hands, it’s not the tallest vertical mouse out there, but at 2.8in (71mm) high it will tower over more traditional models. It also has a broad, almost egg-shaped, base to keep it stable with dimensions of 2.7 x 4.25 inches (70 x 108mm).

That vertical form factor is all about ensuring your hand sits in a more natural position. To help with that, it tapers toward the front where the left and right buttons and the scroll wheel are. More importantly, the whole mouse sits at a 57-degree angle, which puts your hand in what Logitech calls a “natural handshake position.”

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The front half is covered in plastic (up to 70% post-consumer recycled plastic depending on the color) while the back half is covered in a rubberized ribbed finish that helps with grip. It has six remappable buttons in total: left/right click, back/forward, middle button for DPI, and a scroll-wheel with middle click.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

There’s also plenty happening on the bottom of the mouse. The power switch is here, as is the magnetic door covering the battery compartment and receiver garage, which stores the Logi Bolt USB receiver when not in use. Then there’s the connectivity button. Since we work with multiple devices, we appreciate having a button that lets us switch between connected devices. We only wish this button was more easily accessible on the Lift.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

That said, the connectivity on the Lift is expansive for a wireless mouse in this price range. You may not be able to connect it to a device with a physical cable, but you can connect via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless, both of which have a range of 10m. You can even connect the Lift to three devices simultaneously.

And, if you have the Logi Options+ app installed on all three devices, you don’t have to pick the mouse up and press that button to switch between devices. You can enable Flow, which lets you move the cursor from one device to the other simply by moving it to the edge of the screen.

Logi Options+ has a ton of other helpful features on hand too. Among those is the ability to remap all six buttons to a plethora of useful actions, with plenty of program-specific options on hand. For instance, we’re fans of being able to mute our mic during a video call with just a button press, and this is something you can map to one of the Lift’s buttons. You can also adjust the DPI settings here in increments of 100, ranging from 400 to 4000 DPI.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Logitech Lift: Performance

Using the Lift takes a little getting used to

Buttons are responsive and quiet

Plenty of customization available in the Options+ app

While the Logitech Lift is generally a pleasure to use, it does take some getting used to. There’s a bit of a learning curve here, especially if you haven't used vertical mice before.

When we first started using it, for example, we kept putting our pinky finger down on the desk for support, negating the ergonomics of this mouse. Once we learned to trust it, however, we started gripping it in a way that put our hand and wrist at a more natural and neutral angle.

Using it properly lets your arm rest in a way that doesn’t put pressure on the joints. Since we work long hours, it isn’t uncommon for us to experience arm and shoulder pain at the end of the day. Ergonomics are, therefore, a factor in our day-to-day life. And, we found that the Logitech Lift made a lot of difference.

The buttons are responsive and easy to press, though they’re not quite as satisfying to use as those with mechanical or optical-mechanical switches. At least they’re extremely quiet. We could reach all but the middle button easily; because it sits below the scroll wheel, we had to crook our index finder awkwardly to reach it.

The mouse glides smoothly and accurately, and when it works, it works beautifully. However, we did experience an issue with its sensor several times during testing. Our review unit may have been defective, but sometimes the pointer acted up or changed DPI randomly. We’re not sure what to make of it, but hopefully, it was something unique to this particular unit.

Like other wireless peripherals priced at the lower end of the market, there are no charging capabilities or rechargeable batteries inside. Instead, it uses one AA battery. While that doesn’t feel very environmentally friendly, it can last up to 24 months before needing to be replaced.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Logitech Lift?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You have issues with arm and shoulder pain

Since using the Logitech Lift will force your arm into a more relaxed, neutral position, you’ll experience less physical stress from using a mouse for long periods of time.

You want a productivity machine

With six programmable buttons and a number of useful shortcuts, you can streamline your workflow quite a bit.

You’re on a budget

As much as the Logitech Lift can do, it’s surprising that it comes at such a reasonable price. While you can find much cheaper mice, they won’t be as feature-rich or come with the same kind of ergonomics.

Don't buy it if...

You have big hands

The Logitech Lift is meant for those with small or medium-sized hands. If your hands are bigger, consider the Logitech MX Vertical instead, even if it’s a bit more aggressive looking.

You need physical connectivity

The single AA battery will give about 2 years of use, but if there’s a reason you need to be able to connect a mouse physically, then look elsewhere.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Razer Pro Click

The Razer Pro Click is not only incredibly ergonomic but also feature-filled. It can connect to three different devices at a time via Bluetooth and lets you reprogram eight buttons for maximum customization. Read our Razer Pro Click full review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 3

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the mouse to beat if you’re looking for an edge up on all that productivity work. App-specific customizations with an extensive list of supported apps and multi-device connectivity are just the tip of the iceberg. Read our full Logitech MX Master 3 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

If you want a mouse that can keep up with your gaming needs and still offer excellent ergonomics, consider the Deathadder V3 Pro. It might be expensive but its performance is worth the price of entry alone. Read our full Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review (opens in new tab)

Logitech Lift: Report card

Value It might not be quite in the budget range, but it is reasonably affordable, especially with all it has to offer. 5 / 5 Design The ergonomics alone are enough to make this a worthwhile purchase. But it’s also a productivity machine, thanks to all the customization options. 4.5 / 5 Performance Using the Logitech Lift not only takes pressure off your joints but it's also a breeze to use. 4 / 5 Total The Logitech Lift is reasonably priced and offers a lot of features, from its ergonomic design to customizability. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test