It's official - using AI at work really can help you be happier and more productive...for now

Study finds 14% of workers use GenAI daily, 6% use agentic AI daily, despite the benefits

Non-managers are the least likely to feel supported in terms of training

PwC calls for greater transparency to keep workers in the loop when it comes to AI

One of the biggest studies into AI’s effects in the workplace has just been published by PwC, revealing productivity aids might actually be good news for workers after all – not that they’re using them as frequently as we might’ve thought.

Only 14% of workers reported using generative AI tools every single day (up from 12% last year), with only half (54%) having used AI at all for their role in the past year.

Even so, daily GenAI users reported tangible benefits across productivity (92% vs. 58%), job security (58% vs. 36%) and salary (52% vs. 32%) compared with their counterparts.

AI adoption is low, but the benefits are high

Daily GenAI use might be low (14%), but daily agentic AI adoption is even lower (6%). PwC’s report suggests this could be related to career and training opportunities – although 72% of senior execs and 66% of managers feel they have sufficient learning resources, only 51% of non-managers feel the same.

Moreover, with only 43% of the surveyed workers receiving a pay rise last year and 35% of workers feeling overwhelmed at least once a week, motivation to progress could be low and appetite to change the way they work might not be there.

“Work itself needs to be redesigned and the human–machine partnership redefined. Getting this right will determine whether GenAI becomes a true engine of growth and inclusion, or a missed opportunity,” PwC Global Workforce Leader Pete Brown explained.

To get it right, PwC suggests companies first acknowledge the uncertainty being felt among workers for entry-level roles – addressing those concerns and opening dialogue will help them feel more supported.

“Workers thrive when they understand the plan – alignment with leadership sees motivation rise by 78%,” Global Clients & Industries Leader Nicki Wakefield added.

Companies could also clearly communicate their vision for AI, including where they see it helping and the tools they intend on using.

Beyond this, access to training opportunities is a must, as is setting aside time to explore and experiment with these tools.

